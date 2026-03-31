Highguard Loses 80% of Steam Players in 24 Hours: What Went Wrong? (2026)

Highguard's Sudden Fall: A Cautionary Tale for Game Developers

In the world of gaming, the spotlight can be a double-edged sword. Highguard, the highly anticipated game that stole the show at The Game Awards, has experienced a dramatic drop in player engagement, losing a staggering 80% of its Steam players within just 24 hours.

The Game Awards Effect

Highguard's debut was a blockbuster, thanks to its feature at the prestigious Game Awards. Developer Wildlight had initially planned a stealth release, similar to the successful strategy employed by Apex Legends. However, the Game Awards hype turned it into an event, attracting a massive audience.

On its first day, Highguard boasted an impressive 97,000 concurrent players, a number that might not have been achievable without the awards show buzz. But here's where it gets controversial: the game's second day saw a sharp decline, with peak concurrent players dropping below 20,000 on Steam.

Reasons for the Decline

There are several factors contributing to this decline. Technical issues on PC have been a significant hurdle, with Wildlight acknowledging the need for improvements. Additionally, some players simply didn't resonate with the game, leading to a quick departure.

The game's reception has been mixed, with many expressing a lukewarm response. While some enjoyed it, the consensus seems to be that Highguard is 'fine,' but not compelling enough to keep players engaged for long.

Is Highguard a Failure?

Despite the steep drop, it's important to note that we don't have all the facts. Wildlight has stated that they don't require an extremely high player count and are focused on developing a game for their core audience. The question remains: how many players does that core audience consist of?

While the peak concurrent player numbers are concerning, it's worth considering that console players are not included in these figures. It's reasonable to assume a similar drop on consoles, but labeling Highguard as a failure after just 48 hours seems premature.

There's an ongoing debate about whether players were overly critical of the game, almost wishing for its downfall. I'm not convinced this is the case. The game's trailer received mixed reviews, and now, with the game launched, it has a 'Mostly Negative' rating on Steam.

While some players may have rushed to judgment, playing for only a short time, I believe a day or two is sufficient to form an opinion. I haven't seen any significant evidence of a 'woke' or 'DEI' culture war influencing reviews.

The Impact of Initial Impressions

The initial player loss is a cause for concern, regardless of the game's free-to-play model. Launching with a 'Mostly Negative' status on Steam is not ideal, and it's hard to attribute this solely to fans wanting to hate the game.

Many people had doubts about the game's quality based on its appearance, and their concerns were validated after playing. This is not an extreme conclusion but a reflection of the game's reception.

Finding Its Niche

Highguard's future success lies in its ability to find and nurture its niche audience. Wildlight's focus on developing the game over time is a positive step. I'm curious to see if they can turn things around and build a dedicated player base.

In the coming months, we'll have a clearer picture of Highguard's long-term prospects. Will it rise from the ashes, or will it be another short-lived gaming phenomenon? Only time will tell.

What are your thoughts on Highguard's sudden decline? Do you think it can recover and find its place in the gaming world? Share your opinions in the comments below!