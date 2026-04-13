High-Tech Job Market Update: Unemployment Doubles, But Opportunities Remain (2026)

A shocking revelation about the high-tech industry has emerged, and it's time to delve into the numbers. The employment landscape in this sector has undergone a significant transformation, and the latest data paints a compelling picture.

As of December 2025, the high-tech sector witnessed a staggering doubling of job seekers, reaching a count of 16,300. This figure, published in a special report by the Employment Service, is a stark contrast to the numbers from December 2022.

But here's where it gets interesting: despite this surge, the report hints at a potential stabilization. Throughout 2025, the rate of increase in job seekers slowed down considerably, and by the final quarter, the numbers remained relatively constant at around 16,000.

In comparison, the job market outside the high-tech sector has seen a different trend. The number of job seekers in other industries is currently lower, sitting at approximately 90% of what it was in January 2022. This is in stark contrast to the high-tech sector, where job seekers have increased by a whopping 126%.

Diving deeper, the data reveals that 59% of these high-tech job seekers are from software-related occupations, totaling around 9,600 candidates. Software developers and systems analysts make up a significant portion, accounting for roughly 51% of this group, and their numbers have been on the rise.

However, there's a silver lining. During 2025, the number of open high-tech positions increased by approximately 15%, from 15,900 to 18,300. This means that for every 100 job seekers, there were 112 open positions at the end of the year. In the last quarter alone, software development openings rose by 5%, and engineering positions by 4%.

And this is the part most people miss: despite the high demand for talent, the average expected salary for high-tech job seekers is significantly lower than the average salary in the sector. While the high-tech sector boasted an average salary of NIS 32,500 in the final quarter of 2025, job seekers in this sector were only expecting an average of NIS 21,700.

So, what does this all mean? The high-tech sector is experiencing a unique challenge, with a growing number of job seekers and a relatively stable job market. The data raises questions about the skills gap, the expectations of job seekers, and the potential for further growth and development in this industry.

What are your thoughts on this situation? Do you think the high-tech sector is facing a crisis, or is this a natural evolution of the industry? Share your insights and let's spark a discussion!