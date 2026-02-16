High-Protein Diet Experiment: My Skin, Body, and Energy Levels Transformed (2026)

Protein: The New Superfood Sensation! 🌟

In a world where food trends come and go, protein has undergone an incredible transformation. Once associated with bodybuilders and their egg white obsession, protein has now become a mainstream sensation, embraced by everyone from nutrition experts to the youngest TikTokers. But here's where it gets controversial: the food pyramid has been flipped, with protein taking center stage at the top!

Experts swear by protein's benefits, claiming it's essential for tissue repair, glowing skin, healthy aging, and even hormone balance. Biochemist Jessie Inchauspé, aka the Glucose Goddess, emphasizes that most of us don't get enough protein, suggesting we need about a gram per pound of body weight.

Intrigued, I decided to put this protein craze to the test. For two weeks, I embarked on a high-protein diet, aiming for 75-90g of protein daily. Here's my honest account of how it went.

Week 1: The Easy Start

Starting my days with buttery wholewheat toast topped with eggs and cheese was a breeze. I enjoyed experimenting with chicken dishes in the evenings, from Gochujang chicken to lemon herb chicken. By day 5, though, I was craving variety and treated myself to a mouthwatering beef burger, a welcome change from the chicken routine.

Week 2: Breaking the Chicken Cycle

At this point, I realized chicken and eggs were no longer appealing. I felt a bit heavy and bored with my diet. So, I decided to explore other protein sources like salmon, prawns, chickpeas, and feta with lentils. I even discovered the underrated protein source: cockles in a Malaysian curry! High-protein diets don't have to be bland; they can be colorful and fiber-rich too!

Week 3: The Benefits Unveiled

Switching up my protein sources made my diet more enjoyable. I noticed some amazing benefits: no more hunger pangs between meals, consistent energy levels throughout the day, better sleep, and no new breakouts! I was eating less but more efficiently, avoiding late-night snacking and afternoon slumps.

However, I did miss my occasional pasta and olive oil dinners or small salads. And with minimal workouts during this period, I felt like I wasn't fully utilizing all that muscle-building goodness.

Final Thoughts: My Protein Journey

Overall, I'm convinced of the benefits of a high-protein diet. I plan to incorporate more protein into my daily routine, but with a bit more flexibility and variety. It's all about finding a balance that works for your body and your taste buds!

Have you tried a high-protein diet? What were your experiences? Share your thoughts and let's discuss the pros and cons of this protein craze! 🍽️🤔