Hidden Gems: 80s Buddy Movies You Need to Watch! (2026)

The 1980s: A Golden Age for Buddy Movies, But Some Gems Were Left in the Shadows.

The decade that brought us iconic buddy cop duos like Eddie Murphy and Nick Nolte in 48 Hrs. and Mel Gibson and Danny Glover in Lethal Weapon, also had its fair share of underrated and overlooked buddy films. These hidden treasures are just waiting to be discovered by movie enthusiasts.

Murphy's Law (1986):

A classic tale of an unlikely partnership, this movie pairs Charles Bronson's stoic cop with Kathleen Wilhoite's feisty thief. When Bronson's character is framed for murder, he breaks out of jail, unknowingly bringing Wilhoite's character along for the ride. Her sassy and foul-mouthed demeanor adds a unique twist to the typical buddy dynamic, making this an entertaining watch. Director J. Lee Thompson masterfully blends comedy, thriller, and urban drama elements, creating a memorable action-packed adventure.

Turner & Hooch (1989):

Before Tom Hanks became an Oscar-winning actor, he teamed up with a furry friend in this heartwarming comedy. Hanks plays a cop who reluctantly adopts a slobbery French Mastiff named Hooch to help solve a murder case. Their relationship evolves from forced to funny and endearing, showcasing Hanks' versatility. Director Roger Spottiswoode strikes a perfect balance between comedy and drama, delivering a surprisingly emotional climax that will leave you smiling.

But here's where it gets controversial...

Spies Like Us (1985):

Chevy Chase and Dan Aykroyd, two comedy giants, join forces in this hilarious Cold War satire. They play bumbling rookie agents sent on a mission to Pakistan, unaware they're being used as decoys. Their comedic timing and improvisational skills shine as they stumble through one hilarious situation after another. Director John Landis ensures the movie has enough energy and wit, making it a delightful buddy comedy with a unique twist on the spy genre.

Feds (1988):

In a time when male-dominated buddy movies ruled, Feds dared to be different. Directed by Dan Goldberg, it stars Rebecca De Mornay and Mary Gross as two mismatched FBI recruits. One is a tough former Marine, while the other is more intellectual. Their contrasting personalities create a dynamic and engaging duo. Goldberg's direction ensures their characters are relatable, and their chemistry is undeniable. Despite being overlooked at the time, Feds is a refreshing take on the genre, deserving of more recognition.

Shakedown (1988):

Director James Glickenhaus brings us an action-packed thriller with a buddy twist. Peter Weller and Sam Elliott star as a public defender and a narcotics detective, respectively, with contrasting personalities. Their odd pairing adds depth to the story, which delves into police corruption and shady dealings. Glickenhaus delivers thrilling action sequences, including a breathtaking motorcycle chase and a daring plane stunt. This movie is a hidden gem for action and buddy movie fans alike.

City Heat (1984):

Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds, two box-office heavyweights, team up in this 1930s-set crime drama. Despite its uneven tone, the movie is a fun watch due to the unique pairing of Eastwood's no-nonsense cop and Reynolds' witty private detective. The production values are impressive, and the second half delivers a thrilling, action-packed finale. A must-watch for fans of classic Hollywood action and buddy movies.

Running Scared (1986):

Billy Crystal, known for his romantic comedies, takes on an action-comedy role alongside Gregory Hines. They play Chicago cops who use unconventional methods to solve cases, creating a dynamic duo. Their charisma and witty banter make this movie a joy to watch. Director Peter Hyams captures the gritty yet lively atmosphere of Chicago, delivering exciting action sequences. A hidden gem that showcases Crystal's versatility.

These movies prove that the 80s were a treasure trove of buddy films, offering a diverse range of stories and pairings. Which of these lesser-known buddy movies have you seen, and which ones do you think deserve more attention? Share your thoughts and let's celebrate these entertaining flicks from a golden era!