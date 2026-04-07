Hibs' Shock Cup Exit: David Gray Responds to Neil Lennon's Claims (2026)

A dramatic twist in the Scottish Cup! David Gray, the Hibs manager, is standing firm despite his team's shocking exit, but his words are a stark contrast to the emotions of the fans.

The Upset of the Season?

Hibs, a well-known name in Scottish football, fell to Championship side Dunfermline in a thrilling encounter. The match, played at East End Park, saw a packed crowd, including nearly 5,000 passionate Hibs supporters, create an electric atmosphere.

But here's where it gets controversial...

Neil Lennon, the Dunfermline manager and a former Hibs boss, claimed that Gray's team selection gave his side an unexpected boost. Lennon's team, featuring debutants Olly Thomas and Callumn Morrison, pulled off a massive upset, sending Hibs crashing out of the cup.

And this is the part most people miss...

Gray, who played under Lennon at Easter Road, made some intriguing changes to his starting XI. Skipper Joe Newell, Rocky Bushiri, Thibault Klidje, and Junior Hoilett all started, but it was the second-half substitutions that caught Lennon's eye.

"I thought they made a lot of changes... I got a lift when I saw their team," Lennon said. "I thought, this might work in our favour."

The game was a tight affair, with chances few and far between. Scotland international Kieron Bowie had a great opportunity to put Hibs ahead, but his shot was saved by Deniz Mehmet. Dunfermline rallied, and their keeper, Mehmet, was called into action again, denying Klidje from close range.

However, it was Dunfermline who found the breakthrough in injury time. A corner kick caused chaos in the Hibs box, and the ball deflected off Miguel Chaiwa and into the net. A mini pitch invasion followed as the home fans celebrated a famous victory.

But Gray isn't taking this defeat lying down. He insists his team selection was strong, including three full internationals and the club captain.

"Every player has a responsibility to perform," Gray said. "Today, we didn't have enough players step up."

Gray admits he's devastated he couldn't send the travelling fans home happy. "I need to own this disappointment. We let our passionate supporters down."

So, who's to blame for this cup exit? Is it Gray's team selection, or did Dunfermline simply outplay them? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! This is a debate that's sure to divide opinions.