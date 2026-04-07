Hibs' Shock Cup Exit: David Gray Responds to Neil Lennon's Claims (2026)

A dramatic twist in the Scottish Cup! David Gray, the Hibs manager, is standing firm despite his team's shocking exit, but his words are a stark contrast to the emotions of the fans.

The Upset of the Season?

Hibs, a well-known name in Scottish football, fell to Championship side Dunfermline in a thrilling encounter. The match, played at East End Park, saw a packed crowd, including nearly 5,000 passionate Hibs supporters, create an electric atmosphere.

But here's where it gets controversial...

See Also
Bruno Fernandes: Inside Story on His Future at Manchester UnitedBolton Wanderers Snatch Victory with Last-Minute Penalty | Match HighlightsLeeds United's Bold Move: £40m Bid for Wolves' Star Jorgen Strand LarsenEngland Six Nations Squad 2024: Billy Sela & Greg Fisilau Selected! Full Analysis & Predictions

Neil Lennon, the Dunfermline manager and a former Hibs boss, claimed that Gray's team selection gave his side an unexpected boost. Lennon's team, featuring debutants Olly Thomas and Callumn Morrison, pulled off a massive upset, sending Hibs crashing out of the cup.

And this is the part most people miss...

Gray, who played under Lennon at Easter Road, made some intriguing changes to his starting XI. Skipper Joe Newell, Rocky Bushiri, Thibault Klidje, and Junior Hoilett all started, but it was the second-half substitutions that caught Lennon's eye.

See Also
Matheus Cunha TV Outburst: Will He Face a Ban? Sky Sports Apology Explained

"I thought they made a lot of changes... I got a lift when I saw their team," Lennon said. "I thought, this might work in our favour."

The game was a tight affair, with chances few and far between. Scotland international Kieron Bowie had a great opportunity to put Hibs ahead, but his shot was saved by Deniz Mehmet. Dunfermline rallied, and their keeper, Mehmet, was called into action again, denying Klidje from close range.

However, it was Dunfermline who found the breakthrough in injury time. A corner kick caused chaos in the Hibs box, and the ball deflected off Miguel Chaiwa and into the net. A mini pitch invasion followed as the home fans celebrated a famous victory.

But Gray isn't taking this defeat lying down. He insists his team selection was strong, including three full internationals and the club captain.

"Every player has a responsibility to perform," Gray said. "Today, we didn't have enough players step up."

Gray admits he's devastated he couldn't send the travelling fans home happy. "I need to own this disappointment. We let our passionate supporters down."

So, who's to blame for this cup exit? Is it Gray's team selection, or did Dunfermline simply outplay them? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! This is a debate that's sure to divide opinions.

Hibs' Shock Cup Exit: David Gray Responds to Neil Lennon's Claims (2026)

References

Top Articles
Tiger Woods DUI Crash: Opioids Found in Pants After Florida Rollover - Full Story
Army Suspends Helicopter Crew After Flying Near Kid Rock's Home - Full Story
US Defence Secretary Calls on Allies to 'Step Up' Over Strait of Hormuz
Latest Posts
The End of D.C.'s Streetcar: A Controversial Legacy
Maro Itoje Defends Steve Borthwick: No Need for Revolution in England Rugby
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Errol Quitzon

Last Updated:

Views: 5838

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (79 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Errol Quitzon

Birthday: 1993-04-02

Address: 70604 Haley Lane, Port Weldonside, TN 99233-0942

Phone: +9665282866296

Job: Product Retail Agent

Hobby: Computer programming, Horseback riding, Hooping, Dance, Ice skating, Backpacking, Rafting

Introduction: My name is Errol Quitzon, I am a fair, cute, fancy, clean, attractive, sparkling, kind person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.