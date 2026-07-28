Hezekiah Masses: The Next NFL Cornerback Star? (2026)

Let's dive into the intriguing world of NFL draft analysis and explore the potential of Hezekiah Masses, a cornerback with an intriguing journey and a unique set of skills.

The Rise of Hezekiah Masses

Hezekiah Masses' story is an interesting one. Starting from his hometown of Deerfield Beach, Florida, Masses' talent was recognized but not heavily recruited. Despite this, he chose to stay in-state and play for Florida International, where he quickly made an impact. His consistent performances and growth as a player led to a transfer to California, a program known for producing NFL-ready defensive backs.

A Productive Transfer

The move to California proved to be a wise decision for Masses. In his senior year, he had a breakout season, showcasing his skills and earning Second Team All-American honors. His ability to read route combinations and his exceptional ball production made him a standout player.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Masses' strengths lie in his technique and intelligence. He has excellent footwork and can match receivers off the line of scrimmage. His understanding of zone coverage and ability to close quickly make him a sticky defender. However, his physical attributes are a concern. Masses is on the slimmer side, which could limit his strength and ability to hold his own against NFL receivers. This lack of play strength often leads to holding penalties.

Fitting into the Commanders' Puzzle

The Washington Commanders have been actively addressing their cornerback position, but they still need a starter on the outside to complete the group. Hezekiah Masses could be an intriguing option for them. While his athletic testing numbers are not impressive, his technique and intelligence make up for it. Masses has the potential to contribute as an outside rotational cornerback, especially in off-man or zone coverage schemes.

A Starter in the Making?

Personally, I believe Masses has the potential to develop into a starter with time and the right coaching. His ability to read the game and his technique are his strongest assets. If he can bulk up and improve his physicality, he could become a solid starter in the NFL. However, it's important to manage expectations; he may not reach All-Pro status, but he could certainly be a reliable and competent starter.

Final Thoughts

Hezekiah Masses' journey is a testament to the importance of technique and intelligence in football. While his physical attributes may need some work, his skills and understanding of the game make him an intriguing prospect. The Commanders could find a gem in Masses if they're willing to invest in his development. It will be fascinating to see how his story unfolds in the NFL.