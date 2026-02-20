Heroes in the Storm: How Sault Search and Rescue Saves Lives During Extreme Weather (2026)

When the skies turn dark and storms brew, these volunteers spring into action, ensuring that staff and patients can reach the hospital safely. But here's where it gets controversial... While many people rely on emergency services, some argue that private organizations like Sault Search and Rescue (SSAR) should not be involved in such critical tasks. However, during Monday's nasty snowstorm, SSAR proved its value once again. Since 1958, SSAR has been a beacon of hope for the local community, offering assistance to those in distress. Consisting entirely of trained volunteers, the not-for-profit organization operates 24/7, ready to respond to any call for help. During the severe winter conditions on Monday, SSAR volunteers transported three nurses and a patient to the hospital, ensuring they kept their vital medical appointments. 'It's standard practice for us when the highways are closed,' said Randy Roy, SSAR president. 'We have to let them know we're going to be on the highway.' SSAR volunteers also ensured they didn't conflict with the roles and responsibilities of Sault EMS ambulance and paramedics. The volunteers took the nurses and the patient back to their homes later that day and stood down at 8 p.m. 'It's good to get out and help,' Roy said. 'It’s important to transport people to work at the hospital because the staff there are overworked and understaffed and we have to make sure people show up so that patients get the care they need.' The hospital was also very thankful. 'Sault Area Hospital is extremely grateful to Sault Search and Rescue for their support during this severe weather event,' said Brandy Sharp Young, SAH spokesperson. 'SAH and SSAR share a long-standing partnership, with SSAR assisting in the safe transportation of hospital staff and patients during periods of significant inclement weather.' SSAR is supported solely through fundraisers and donations, with an impressive array of vehicles and equipment. The team typically searches the wilderness surrounding the Sault and area for lost snowmobilers, hikers, hunters, fishermen and others that Sault EMS ambulances and paramedics can’t easily get to. With an impressive array of vehicles and equipment, Sault Search and Rescue is supported solely through fundraisers and donations. SSAR currently has 30 members with a core group of 15 volunteers ready to help at all times. So, while some may argue that private organizations should not be involved in critical tasks, Sault Search and Rescue proves that they can be a valuable asset to the community, especially during challenging conditions. And this is the part most people miss... But what do you think? Do you agree or disagree with the involvement of private organizations in critical tasks? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
Heroes in the Storm: How Sault Search and Rescue Saves Lives During Extreme Weather (2026)
References
- https://www.sootoday.com/helpers/when-storms-hit-these-volunteers-make-sure-staff-patients-get-to-the-hospital-11680894
