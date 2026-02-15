Hereford Horse Racing Tips: R&A Mason Mares' Handicap Hurdle Preview | Sky Sports Analysis (2026)

Alright, racing fans, let's dive into the form guide for the 15:30 R&A Mason Mares' Handicap Hurdle at Hereford, brought to you by Sky Sports Horse Racing! This race is shaping up to be a real nail-biter, so let's break down the contenders.

First up, we have Sweet Honey B (IRE). This mare, running at 15-2, finished fifth out of eight in a previous race at Uttoxeter, 20 1/4 lengths behind the winner. She wasn't particularly fluent at the third hurdle, and didn't make much progress.

Next, we've got Gower Spirit, listed at 33-1. Gower Spirit showed some early promise, leading for a while before fading to finish eighth out of thirteen, 14 1/2 lengths behind.

Ballerina Boxer (IRE), also at 33-1, seems to struggle to get into the race, finishing way back in fourteenth place out of sixteen in a previous run.

Feet On The Ground (IRE), with odds of 11-2, put in a good performance, finishing a close second, just 1 length behind the winner.

Noble Grace (IRE), at a long shot of 50-1, didn't make much of an impact, finishing sixth out of twelve, a significant 27 1/2 lengths behind.

Jessie Jump Jet, at 6-1, had a disappointing run, weakening quickly and pulling up before the second-to-last hurdle.

Fay Ce Que Voudras (IRE), with odds of 16-1, finished fourth out of nine, 18 1/4 lengths behind the winner, showing a steady but not spectacular performance.

Make Sunshine (IRE), also at 16-1, had a rough time, hampered by a faller and eventually pulled up.

Jamaicaine (FR), the favorite at 4-5, showed a strong performance, leading and winning easily by 7 1/2 lengths in a previous race.

Harthill (FR), at 28-1, weakened quickly and finished well behind the leaders.

Time Was (IRE), at 14-1, showed a late surge to finish second, 1 1/2 lengths behind the winner.

Formel Park, at 9-4, had a tough run, dropping to the rear and eventually pulling up.

Lady Fortune (IRE), at 25-1, was well behind the leaders.

Finally, Prairie Queen, at 11-1, led early but eventually finished fourth, 5 1/4 lengths behind the winner.

But here's where it gets controversial... Could the previous form of these horses accurately predict their performance in this race? What factors, beyond the basic race results, might influence the outcome? And this is the part most people miss: How does the track and weather conditions play a role in their performance?