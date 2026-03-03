Herb Kohl Philanthropies Donates $30M to UW-Madison La Follette School | Herb Kohl Hall (2026)

A Generous Gift: Herb Kohl Philanthropies Donates $30 Million to UW-Madison's La Follette School

MADISON, Wis. -- Get ready for a musical transformation at UW-Madison's Music Hall! A generous donation is set to change the landscape of the university's public affairs school.

A Lasting Legacy: The Kohl Connection

Herb Kohl Philanthropies has pledged a staggering $30 million to UW-Madison's La Follette School of Public Affairs, a move that will forever bear the late Senator Kohl's name. This gift is a testament to his enduring support for the university and his commitment to public service. But here's where it gets interesting: the donation will not only support programming and renovations but also rename the historic Music Hall to Herb Kohl Hall, opening in 2029.

A Rapidly Growing School

See Also How a tiny nonprofit school became one of America’s largest universities

La Follette is experiencing rapid growth, with plans to introduce an undergraduate major in the fall of 2026. This new program is expected to attract up to 400 students within five years, making it one of the top 10% of all majors on campus. The school is on a mission to expand its reach and impact, and this donation is a significant step in that direction.

A New Home for La Follette

The renovations and new programming will transform Music Hall into the future home of La Follette, a space that will embody the school's values and mission. The renaming is a fitting tribute to Senator Kohl's legacy, reflecting his belief in the power of public service and civility in governance.

A Controversial Move?

Some may argue that renaming a historic hall after a politician is a controversial decision. But this gift also raises an important question: How should we honor public figures and their contributions? It invites discussion and invites readers to share their thoughts in the comments.

The Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents approved the name change on February 6, marking a new chapter for UW-Madison and La Follette School. This generous donation is a powerful reminder of the impact that philanthropy can have on education and public affairs.