Hepatitis B Vaccine Study in Africa: Why Was It Cancelled? (2026)

A highly debated US-funded study on hepatitis B vaccines in Guinea-Bissau has been halted, bringing a sense of relief to many. This controversial trial, backed by Robert F Kennedy Jr, a known vaccine skeptic, sparked outrage due to its potential ethical implications in a country already burdened by hepatitis B.

The study's cancellation is a significant win for Africa CDC, as it ensures that research conducted on the continent adheres to ethical norms. According to Yap Boum, a senior official at Africa CDC, the study's design posed a significant challenge, raising critical questions about the trial's ethics.

However, officials in Guinea-Bissau have stated that the trial will still proceed, but only after it has been redesigned to address these ethical concerns. There are ongoing discussions between Guinea-Bissau and the US on how to conduct such a trial ethically, with Africa CDC assembling a team to provide support and ensure compliance with ethical regulations.

The situation in Guinea-Bissau, which recently underwent a coup, adds another layer of complexity. All top officials, including those at the health ministry, appear to have been replaced, making it difficult to obtain official responses.

Paul Offit, an infectious diseases physician, celebrates the cancellation, describing it as a victory for standing up against unethical treatment of African children. He draws parallels to the Tuskegee experiment, where African American men with syphilis were denied effective treatment.

The Danish researchers conducting the trial have faced criticism for not publishing the results of a previous study on the DTP vaccine, leading to speculation about their motives. The study's protocols have not been made public, but a leaked version reveals concerns about the potential interference of the hepatitis B vaccine with other live vaccines.

Other Danish researchers have analyzed the prior studies and found no statistically significant effects, casting doubt on the claims of overall health benefits from live vaccines.

Titanji, an assistant professor at Emory University, agrees that more randomized controlled trials are needed in Africa, but emphasizes the importance of African leadership and questions driven by Africans. She argues that studies like the Danish one exploit the scarcity of vaccines in regions where they are desperately needed, and that such trials should not take advantage of governments' inability to provide essential interventions.

The trial was scheduled to begin on January 5th, and when contacted last week, the lead researchers disputed the Guardian's previous story citing ethical concerns. They claimed the article was wrong and lacked evidence-based content about vaccines.

The researchers' close ties with Trump administration health officials, including Stabell Benn's podcast with Tracy Beth Høeg, an FDA official, further complicate the matter.

This controversial study highlights the importance of ethical considerations in medical research, especially when it involves vulnerable populations. It also raises questions about the influence of political and personal beliefs on scientific research and vaccine recommendations.