Henry Cejudo, a former two-division world champion and Olympic gold medalist, has joined the growing chorus of critics calling for the retirement of UFC referee Herb Dean. Cejudo, who has his own history with questionable officiating, believes that Dean's recent performances are damaging the reputation of MMA. He argues that if Dean is the standard of officiating at the highest level, then the sport is in trouble. Cejudo's comments come after Dean allowed some questionable strikes from Ciryl Gane in the finishing sequence of Alex Pereira's UFC Freedom 250 win, and poor showings in subsequent events in Las Vegas and Baku have furthered concerns about his officiating. In my opinion, Cejudo's comments are a wake-up call for the UFC and the MMA community. While I understand the frustration of fighters and fans alike, I believe that the solution lies not in calling for Dean's retirement, but in a more comprehensive review of officiating standards and practices. The UFC has a responsibility to ensure that its referees are held to the highest possible standards, and that their decisions are fair and consistent. One thing that immediately stands out is that the UFC needs to be more transparent in its officiating decisions. When a fight is close or controversial, the UFC should provide more detailed explanations of its officiating decisions, and why certain calls were made. This would help to build trust with fans and fighters, and would also allow for a more thorough review of officiating standards. What many people don't realize is that officiating is a complex and challenging job. Referees are human, and they make mistakes. The key is to identify and address these mistakes, and to ensure that they don't happen again. In my view, the UFC should consider implementing a more rigorous training and certification program for its referees, and should also provide more support and resources for them. From my perspective, the UFC has a duty to protect the integrity of its sport, and to ensure that its referees are doing their job effectively. If you take a step back and think about it, the UFC is a global brand with a massive following. It has a responsibility to maintain the trust and respect of its fans, and to ensure that its events are fair and exciting. A detail that I find especially interesting is that the UFC has a history of dealing with officiating controversies. In the past, the UFC has implemented changes to its officiating standards and practices, and has worked to improve the overall quality of its refereeing. What this really suggests is that the UFC is committed to addressing these issues, and that it is taking steps to improve the situation. Personally, I think that the UFC should consider a more comprehensive review of officiating standards and practices, and should work to build trust with fans and fighters by being more transparent in its decisions. This would help to ensure that the sport remains fair and exciting, and would also protect the reputation of the UFC and its referees. In conclusion, while Cejudo's comments are valid, I believe that the solution lies not in calling for Dean's retirement, but in a more comprehensive review of officiating standards and practices. The UFC has a responsibility to ensure that its referees are held to the highest possible standards, and that their decisions are fair and consistent. By taking a more proactive approach, the UFC can protect the integrity of its sport and maintain the trust of its fans.