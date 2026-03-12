Henry Cejudo's Next Fight: A Return to Wrestling After UFC Retirement (2026)

Henry Cejudo is not one to fade away after a challenging UFC run. Despite losing his last four appearances in the UFC, Cejudo is gearing up for his next combat sports adventure, leaving fans and critics alike intrigued.

The former Olympic gold medalist will take center stage at Real American Freestyle 6 on February 28 in Tempe, Arizona. While his opponent remains a mystery, the event promises to be a spectacle. Cejudo's return to the spotlight comes after he announced his retirement from mixed martial arts in December 2023, following a unanimous decision loss to Payton Talbott at UFC 323. But here's where it gets interesting: Cejudo's second retirement comes after an unsuccessful comeback attempt, where he went winless in four fights.

During this comeback attempt, Cejudo faced a string of defeats against formidable opponents like Aljamain Sterling, Merab Dvalishvili, and Yadong Song. However, Cejudo is no stranger to overcoming adversity. Before his MMA career, he conquered the wrestling world, claiming the Olympic gold medal in freestyle wrestling in 2008 at just 21 years old. And now, he's returning to his roots.

Real American Freestyle, which began in 2025, has already attracted several MMA stars with wrestling backgrounds, including Bo Nickal, Yoel Romero, Belal Muhammad, and Colby Covington. And Cejudo, a seasoned wrestler himself, is set to join this elite group.

But the question remains: Can Cejudo find success in his return to wrestling after a lengthy hiatus? Will he be able to recapture the glory of his Olympic days? And what does this mean for his future in combat sports? The answers are yet to be revealed, but one thing is for sure—Henry Cejudo is not going down without a fight.