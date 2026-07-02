Help Primary School Kids Love Reading! Volunteer with Schoolreaders (2026)

A call to action for literacy: Imagine a world where every child discovers the joy of reading, and where adults play a crucial role in fostering this love. That's the vision of Schoolreaders, a national charity with a simple yet powerful mission.

But here's where it gets controversial: government statistics reveal that a staggering 25% of children leaving primary school in 2025 couldn't read to the required standard. This is a worrying trend, and Schoolreaders is determined to make a change.

Schoolreaders matches volunteers with local primary schools, creating a unique and rewarding relationship. Volunteers listen to children read one-on-one weekly, helping them improve their literacy skills and, more importantly, find pleasure in reading.

Susan Lawrie, the outreach and engagement co-ordinator at Schoolreaders, says it's a mutually beneficial experience: "Our volunteers learn just as much from the children as the children learn from them. It's a great relationship, a unique bond between the volunteers, the schools, and the children."

And this is the part most people miss: reading isn't just about literacy; it's about confidence, expression, and understanding. Albie, a nine-year-old participant, explains, "I really get to express myself, and others can understand what's happening." His classmate, Isla, agrees, "It helps with my confidence and spelling. I just like reading."

The National Literacy Trust's research adds urgency to Schoolreaders' mission. Their findings show that the number of children aged 8 to 18 who enjoy reading in their free time is at a 20-year low. In response, the Department for Education has designated 2026 as the National Year of Reading, partnering with the National Literacy Trust to address this decline.

Schoolreaders has pledged an ambitious goal: their volunteers will deliver 1.5 million reading sessions over the year, a 50% increase from the previous year. Ms. Lawrie is confident they can achieve this target but emphasizes the need for more volunteers and primary schools to join their free reading program.

So, are you ready to make a difference? Schoolreaders is seeking volunteers to listen to primary school children read. It's a small commitment with a huge impact. Join the movement and help foster a love of reading in the next generation. Your time and dedication can change lives.