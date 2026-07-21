Helen Hunt on Acting, Politics, and the Power of Storytelling (2026)

Helen Hunt, the Oscar-winning actress, is a force to be reckoned with in the world of theatre. Her upcoming Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) debut in The Cherry Orchard is a testament to her versatility and passion for the craft. In this interview, Hunt delves into her thoughts on the play, her career, and the challenges faced by actors in today's world.

A Perfect Fit

When asked about her choice to star in The Cherry Orchard, Hunt acknowledges the perfect fit between the play and her interests. She highlights the renowned playwright, the demanding role, and the captivating director, Tamara Harvey, as key factors in her decision. Hunt's enthusiasm for the project is palpable, especially given her admiration for Kenneth Branagh, who plays the self-made businessman Lopakhin.

Timeless Themes

The play's exploration of class and entitlement resonates with Hunt, who sees parallels between the elite class of the dying Russian Empire and the modern-day wealth divide. She believes that the play's themes are even more relevant today, despite the changing political landscape. Hunt delves into the idea of the 'overwhelming terror of change' and how it relates to her character's personal struggles, including the loss of a child.

A Lifelong Journey

Hunt's journey into acting began at a young age, influenced by her father, a film, voice, and stage director. She recalls taking acting classes and being drawn to the world of theatre, despite not initially intending to become an actor. Her passion for storytelling and the craft has driven her to explore various roles and mediums, including writing and directing.

Navigating the Industry

Hunt openly discusses the challenges faced by women in the industry, particularly the lack of meaty female roles. She acknowledges the impact of Hollywood's focus on women's ages, bodies, and faces, but remains resilient. Hunt emphasizes the importance of creating art and staying dedicated to the craft, regardless of external pressures.

Audience Engagement

The actress reflects on the changing audience behavior in theatres, particularly the issue of phone usage during performances. She shares her own experiences of being present in rehearsals and early productions, appreciating the creative process and storytelling. Hunt's appreciation for the art form is evident, and she encourages a mindful approach to theatre-going.

Personal Growth and Inspiration

Hunt credits two legendary RSC teachers, Cicely Berry and John Barton, for their influence on her. She highlights the importance of studying and working on classic plays, as they provide a constant learning curve and a sense of purpose. Hunt's drive to tell compelling stories and her appreciation for the learning process are what keep her motivated.

Awards and Recognition

Hunt's success in the film industry is evident through her Oscar win for As Good As It Gets and numerous Emmy and Golden Globe awards. Her composed and proud demeanor during the Oscars speech is revealed, despite the overwhelming emotions of the moment. Hunt acknowledges the impact of her fellow contenders and the unique nature of their performances.

Political Climate and Creativity

As a participant in the Women's March of 2017, Hunt reflects on the challenges of being creative and an actor during a politically charged time. She acknowledges the difficulties of translating personal feelings into professional experiences, but remains optimistic about the power of art to make a difference.

Helen Hunt's interview provides a captivating insight into her world, showcasing her passion, resilience, and dedication to the art of theatre and acting.