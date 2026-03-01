Helen Flanagan EXPLODES at Scott Sinclair: 'He's a D***head!' Feud Erupts! (2026)

Love, betrayal, and a bitter battle over a family home—this celebrity feud has it all, and it’s about to get even more explosive. Helen Flanagan has reignited a fiery dispute with her ex-fiancé, footballer Scott Sinclair, in a blistering public outburst that’s left fans stunned. But here’s where it gets controversial: while she’s called him a 'd**khead,' she admits she still holds onto some affection for him. How can love and resentment coexist so fiercely? Let’s dive in.

The former Coronation Street star didn’t hold back when she slammed Sinclair amid their ongoing row over the family home they once shared. Reports suggest the 36-year-old ex-Bristol Rovers player wants Flanagan to vacate the six-bedroom property near Bolton, where she lives with their three children—Matilda, 10, Delilah, 7, and Charlie, 4. But this isn’t just about real estate; it’s about emotions, finances, and the messy aftermath of a 13-year relationship that ended four years ago.

And this is the part most people miss: Despite the bitterness, Flanagan confessed in a recent interview, 'He’s a d*khead, but I will always have love for him.' It’s a raw, complicated sentiment that highlights the emotional tightrope many co-parents walk. Yet, she’s clear: there’s no friendship left between them. 'I don’t like him, I don’t think we like each other,' she told the *Daily Mail, describing their relationship as 'hellish' and 'very challenging.'

The tensions reached a boiling point during the festive season when Sinclair skipped their youngest son’s nativity play to attend the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Flanagan’s frustration spilled onto social media, where she called him a 'piece of s**t' for his absence. 'Women are sometimes supposed to keep quiet, but why should we? I was so cross,' she later explained, sparking a debate about when—and how—it’s acceptable to air personal grievances publicly.

Here’s where it gets even more contentious: The dispute centers on the lavish Bolton property, still in Sinclair’s name, which was listed for sale last year. Initially priced at £1.5 million, it was later reduced to £995,000. Sinclair reportedly believes the home is too large for Flanagan and the children and has offered to buy her a four-bedroom house—but with a catch. He wants to stop maintenance payments, a condition Flanagan is resisting. Sources claim she’s attached to the home, where her children are settled in school and her parents live nearby. Meanwhile, Sinclair is accused of trying to 'extract equity' in a move some describe as 'unreasonable.'

The financial strain has taken a toll on Flanagan, who revealed she’s the primary earner in her household. This often forces her to take on work she’d otherwise decline, cutting into her time with her children. 'I can’t forgive Scott for stealing a lot of my time with my children. I resent him for that,' she admitted, shedding light on the sacrifices many single parents face.

But here’s the silver lining: Despite the acrimony, Flanagan is ready to move forward. Sources say she’s 'definitely ready for love' and is looking for someone trustworthy who will adore her children, who remain her top priority. Yet, the question lingers: Can she truly heal while still entangled in this bitter feud?

