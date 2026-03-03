Hedgehog Heroes: Battling Extreme Floods to Save Our Spiky Friends (2026)

Our beloved hedgehogs are facing an unprecedented crisis, teetering on the brink of disappearing from our landscapes due to extreme weather and habitat loss! This isn't just a sad story; it's a stark warning about the delicate balance of our ecosystems.

Across the South West of England, a grim reality is unfolding for wildlife, with extreme rainfall and devastating floods leaving many creatures struggling to survive. The dedicated team at Prickles in a Pickle, a rescue group in Devon, has been overwhelmed by reports of hedgehogs being washed from their nests. Areas like Plymouth, Kingsbridge, Ivybridge, and Dartmouth have been particularly hard-hit.

Judy Thompson, a co-founder of the rescue, described this winter as "hard hitting" for these spiky mammals. "They have been flooded out of their homes, and at this time of year, food is already scarce," she explained. "If they're already underweight or have struggled to get through the early winter, this is a double hard hit for them."

The impact is visibly severe. Thompson shared that some hedgehogs arriving at the rescue center were so dehydrated they felt like "little empty bags of prickles and very, very slim." This dehydration is a direct consequence of the floods. They can't safely drink the murky floodwaters, and their primary food source, worms, have either been washed away or the ground has become too waterlogged or dry for them to access.

But here's where it gets controversial... Thompson also pointed to a significant contributing factor: increasing development on and near floodplains. "Building sites are stealing habitats, leaving wildlife with nowhere to go," she stated, highlighting a growing conflict between human expansion and the needs of wildlife. This encroaching development is effectively cutting off vital wildlife refuges. "There needs to be more natural management of floodplains and drainage," she urged, suggesting a more sustainable approach to land use.

This situation is particularly alarming given the protected status of the European hedgehog. They are safeguarded under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and are tragically classified as "vulnerable to extinction" on the IUCN Red List for British Mammals. Their numbers have plummeted to below one million in the UK, a staggering 30% decrease in just over 10 years, according to the Devon Wildlife Trust.

Thompson's plea is heartfelt: "We can't afford to lose them as fast as we are... I for one don't want to see them disappear." Her sentiment echoes a broader concern for biodiversity.

And this is the part most people miss... While the floods are a direct cause of immediate suffering, the underlying issue of habitat destruction through development is a slow, insidious threat that exacerbates the impact of extreme weather. Is it fair to blame nature's fury alone when our own actions are shrinking the safe havens for these vulnerable creatures?

What are your thoughts on the balance between development and wildlife conservation? Do you agree that more natural management of floodplains is crucial? Share your opinions in the comments below!