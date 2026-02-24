Hed Mayner’s Twisted Tailoring: A Revolutionary Menswear Show at Pitti Uomo Florence 2026 (2026)

Get ready for a fashion revolution as Hed Mayner, the master of twisted tailoring, is set to take over Florence!

Mayner, an Israeli designer based in Paris, is bringing his unique vision to the iconic Pitti Uomo fashion event. With a creative process deeply rooted in menswear classicism, he twists and turns traditional boundaries, creating something truly extraordinary.

His gender-fluid designs have earned him critical acclaim, including the prestigious Karl Lagerfeld Prize for Young Designers. Mayner's obsession with the human form drives his innovative approach to tailoring, where he molds and shapes clothing to create a new kind of attitude and essence.

"For me, the idea of form is everything. It's about capturing a certain way of being, a certain attitude, and bringing it to life through clothing," Mayner explains.

And what a spectacle it promises to be! Mayner's fall 2026 collection will showcase his signature sculpturally rounded silhouettes, with a rich yet muted color palette. The venue, a 1930s brutalist marble building, adds an unexpected twist, bringing his creations to a quasi-everyday setting.

"I wanted to break the 'look but don't touch' barrier often associated with cities like Florence. I wanted the show to feel dynamic and connected to the city," Mayner shares.

But here's where it gets controversial... Mayner's approach to tailoring challenges conventional norms. He plays with proportions, creating silhouettes that are both fitted and exaggerated, often blending masculine and feminine elements.

And this is the part most people miss: Mayner's designs are not just about the clothes; they're about the character and attitude they convey.

"By working on the form, you shape not only the silhouette but also the character of the wearer," he says.

So, will you be joining the fashion revolution? Are you ready to embrace the twisted tailoring of Hed Mayner? Let us know in the comments! We'd love to hear your thoughts on this unique and thought-provoking designer.