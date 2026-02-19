Heavy Snow Hits Waterloo Region: School Closures, Messy Commute & Snow Event in Cambridge (2026)

Snowfall warning: Schools closed, commutes disrupted in Waterloo region and beyond

The Waterloo region and surrounding areas are bracing for a snowy and chilly Thursday, with schools closed and commutes set to be a messy affair. The heavy overnight snowfall has prompted a snowfall warning for the Waterloo region, Guelph, and Wellington County, with up to 30 cm of snow expected before it tapers off in the afternoon. This is the second level of the new color-coded weather alerts system from Environment and Climate Change Canada, indicating a winter storm that may take a few days to clear.

Snow Event in Cambridge: Parking Ban and Road Conditions

Cambridge has declared a snow event starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, which means a ban on on-street parking. The city has warned that vehicles left on the street may be ticketed or towed. City snowplows will prioritize clearing main roads first, with residential roads being cleared last, and typically not salted, so snow will remain on the surface.

School Closures and Cancellations: A Region-Wide Impact

The snowfall has led to school closures across the region, including all schools in the Waterloo region, Guelph, and Wellington County. This affects various school boards, such as the Grand Erie District School Board, Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic School Board, Avon Maitland, and Huron-Perth Catholic district school boards. Conestoga College, the University of Waterloo, and Wilfrid Laurier University have also closed their campuses, with the possibility of reopening later in the day or on Friday.

Commuter Delays and Travel Advice

The weather forecast has resulted in delays and cancellations for commuters. Grand River Transit has declared a severe weather event, closing or detouring several stops, and advising passengers to allow extra time for travel. Guelph Transit and Kitchener GO commuters are urged to check for delays before traveling. Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt advises motorists to consider holding off on driving until the weather improves and snow can be cleared, emphasizing the need for patience and preparation.

Cold Temperatures and Wind Chill: A Chilly Reality

On top of the snow, temperatures are not expected to rise above -11 C on Thursday, with wind chills making it feel more like -25 C at times. This will be one of the coldest days in the Waterloo region so far this year, according to Geoff Coulson, a weather preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada. Friday and the weekend will see more seasonal temperatures, but Coulson warns that a prolonged return to colder-than-usual temperatures may start on Monday, continuing the trend of January being the coldest month of the year.