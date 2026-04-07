Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams: Top Vancouver Restaurant Picks (2026)

Get ready for a culinary adventure with Hudson Williams, the star of Heated Rivalry, as he takes us on a mouth-watering journey through his favorite eateries in Vancouver!

Williams, a native of Kelowna, has deep roots in Metro Vancouver, and his love for the city's food scene is evident. In a recent interview, he shared his top picks, offering a glimpse into his taste buds' paradise.

But here's where it gets controversial... Williams' first shoutout goes to Kook, a Korean BBQ joint that claims to be the most exciting in Vancouver. With options like marinated short ribs and beef tongue, it's a meat lover's dream. But is it truly the best?

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Next up is Big Way Hot Pot, a self-serve hot pot restaurant that has taken the city by storm. Williams raves about its popularity and his love for hot pot. However, is it the quality of the food or the trendiness of the concept that makes it so appealing?

And this is the part most people miss... Williams also gives a nod to Miku, a sushi spot known for its exquisite sushi. But is sushi really a surprise choice for a celebrity? Or is it a hidden gem that deserves more attention?

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Williams' list also includes a few restaurants he couldn't recall during the interview, but his descriptions are mouth-watering nonetheless. He speaks of a Chicago-style deep-dish pizza joint on Main Street, describing it as "gluttonous and greasy perfection." And let's not forget the Korean fried chicken spot in Burnaby, Nadri, which he highly recommends but momentarily forgot its name.

So, do you agree with Williams' picks? Are these restaurants truly the best Vancouver has to offer? Or are there hidden gems waiting to be discovered?

Share your thoughts in the comments and let's spark a debate!

P.S. Don't forget to check out Dished Vancouver on TikTok for more foodie adventures!

Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams: Top Vancouver Restaurant Picks (2026)

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