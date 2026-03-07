Hearts vs Celtic: Thrilling Scottish Premiership Clash | Red Card Controversy & Top League Fight (2026)

The title race in Scotland is a thrilling spectacle, with Hearts refusing to buckle under pressure. When Tomas Cvancara headed home an hour into the match, Tynecastle was stunned. The new boy had been a mere spectator for most of the game, but his goal ignited a fire within the team. Minutes later, he tore past Craig Halkett, delivering a precise pass to Yang Hyun-jun, and Celtic was back in the lead. The atmosphere at Tynecastle was electric, and the game became a rollercoaster of excitement, controversy, and drama. Hearts, despite being without key players, showed resilience and determination, refusing to give up. Celtic, on the other hand, struggled with their defense, and their inability to handle deliveries into the box cost them dearly. The red card for Auston Trusty shifted the momentum, and Hearts seized the opportunity to take the lead. The title race is far from over, with Hearts, Celtic, and Rangers all in contention. Hearts' ability to perform with a man disadvantage is remarkable, and their gap over Celtic remains narrow. The league is a thrilling spectacle, with any of the top three teams capable of winning it, and Falkirk and Motherwell ready to challenge the leaders. The season is full of surprises and unpredictability, making it a must-watch for football enthusiasts.