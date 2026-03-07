Hearts Manager Reacts to Celtic Red Card & 2-2 Draw | McInnes on Premiership Title Race (2026)

In a stunning turn of events that has left football fans buzzing, Hearts manager Derek McInnes expressed sheer astonishment over Celtic’s rare red card, a moment that has ignited debates across the Scottish Premiership. Despite a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Celtic at Tynecastle, McInnes remains unfazed, confidently asserting that Hearts are firmly in control at the top of the William Hill Premiership. But here’s where it gets controversial: with their lead now trimmed to just four points ahead of Rangers, who thrashed Dundee 3-0, questions are swirling about whether Hearts can sustain their title charge for the remaining 15 games. And this is the part most people miss: McInnes, despite missing key players like Beni Baningime, Cammy Devlin, and Lawrence Shankland, believes his team’s resilience and belief are unshakable. 'We’ve been at the top for over four months—this isn’t a fluke,' he declared, emphasizing their comfort in the lead. Yet, he acknowledges the looming threat from powerhouse clubs like Rangers and Celtic, stating, 'We know the challenges ahead, but I truly believe we’ve got more wins in us.' But is Hearts’ current form enough to clinch their first Scottish title in 66 years? McInnes thinks so, especially if the fans maintain their unwavering support. However, the road hasn’t been without hurdles. 'We were despondent after hearing about the injuries,' he admitted, 'but overcoming these challenges is part of the journey.' Players like Nandry Kabore and Marc Leonard stepped up, showcasing the squad’s depth and adaptability. Kabore’s performance, in particular, was pivotal, leading to Celtic’s Auston Trusty receiving a red card—a decision that has sparked heated discussions. 'It was a shock to see Celtic get a red card domestically after 84 games,' McInnes noted, adding, 'But for me, it was a clear red card offense.' The match wasn’t without its off-field drama either, as McInnes exchanged heated words with a Celtic coach, though he downplayed the incident post-match. As the season heats up, the question remains: Can Hearts hold off their rivals and make history? What do you think—is Hearts’ title dream within reach, or will the competition prove too fierce? Share your thoughts below and let the debate begin!