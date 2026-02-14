Hearts Extend Lead in Scottish Premiership: McInnes Sees More Potential (2026)

In a thrilling turn of events, Hearts are soaring high, leading the Scottish Premiership by a comfortable six points. But their manager, Derek McInnes, isn't satisfied yet, declaring there's 'more to come'.

The team's recent victory over Livingston showcased their dominance, but it wasn't without its challenges. Despite a strong first-half performance, they only managed a single goal, leaving the game tense until the final whistle.

This win puts Hearts in a commanding position, pulling away from their closest rivals, Celtic and Rangers, who have dominated the league for four decades. However, McInnes isn't resting on his laurels, challenging his players to build on their impressive 12 wins and two defeats in the season's first half.

But here's where it gets interesting: McInnes believes Hearts can do even better, focusing on internal improvement rather than external comparisons. He said, 'Our fight is with ourselves... We are quietly confident we are good enough to win games.'

The team's success isn't just about their current form. Their strategic transfer moves have strengthened their squad. The signing of Jordi Altena, a natural right-back, has already paid dividends, providing a wonderful cross for the winning goal on his debut.

And this is the part most fans are buzzing about: The arrival of Islam Chesnokov, a Kazakh winger with a proven goal-scoring record, adds further firepower. With rumors of a new striker and the return of Pierre Landry Kabore from international duty, Hearts' attack is set to become even more formidable.

However, the Livingston game also highlighted areas for improvement. McInnes noted a drop in composure in the second half, reminding players of the importance of every pass and chance.

Former Hearts player Michael Stewart praised their grit and determination, contrasting it with Celtic's recent struggles. He believes Hearts' ability to grind out results is the polar opposite of Celtic's capitulation under pressure.

With upcoming games against Dundee and St Mirren, followed by a Celtic clash, Hearts have a golden opportunity to solidify their lead. The pressure is on, but McInnes and his team are embracing it, believing their best is yet to come.

Controversial Question: Is Hearts' success a sign of a changing of the guard in Scottish football? Can they sustain this form and break the Celtic-Rangers duopoly? Share your thoughts below!