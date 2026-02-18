Hearts 2-0 St Mirren: Red Card Drama & Gutsy Win | Scottish Premiership Highlights (2026)

Imagine the roar of the crowd silenced, the hopes of victory dashed in a single, controversial moment. That's exactly what happened to Hearts when they faced St Mirren... but what followed was truly remarkable. Despite being down to ten men early on, Hearts somehow pulled off a stunning 2-0 victory against St Mirren, solidifying their lead in the Scottish Premiership. It was a gutsy, against-all-odds win that sent shockwaves through the league. But how did they manage it?

The match, touted as a chance for Hearts to extend their lead, took a dramatic turn just 15 minutes in. Beni Baningime, the Hearts midfielder, was shown a straight red card for a high, studs-up challenge on St Mirren's Roland Idowu. The Tynecastle crowd, initially buzzing with anticipation, was instantly deflated. Being a man down so early in the game is a daunting prospect for any team.

As a brief recap, manager Derek McInnes had made four changes to the Hearts lineup from their previous victory against Dundee, most notably giving Craig Gordon his first start of the season in goal. St Mirren, looking to bounce back from a defeat to Falkirk, also made three changes to their starting eleven.

Initially, Hearts looked shaken by the red card. St Mirren even had a goal disallowed for offside, which only added to the tension. But Hearts slowly regained their composure, with Claudio Braga having a couple of near misses. Alexandros Kyziridis also had a golden opportunity just before halftime, but St Mirren's goalkeeper, George, made a crucial save.

And this is the part most people miss: despite the disadvantage, Hearts came out firing in the second half. Their determination was palpable. After a period of sustained pressure, they finally broke the deadlock on the hour mark. Blair Spittal delivered a pinpoint cross for captain Lawrence Shankland, who slotted the ball home, sending the Tynecastle crowd into raptures. It was 1-0 to the ten men of Hearts!

Then, with just ten minutes left on the clock, substitute Tomas Magnusson sealed the victory, nodding in the rebound after George had parried a shot from Harry Milne. 2-0! The stadium erupted.

After the match, manager Derek McInnes revealed the emotional impact of the red card on Baningime. "We dug Benny out of a hole tonight," he said. "The boy was in tears." McInnes praised his players' resilience and determination, emphasizing the special atmosphere within the team. He acknowledged they aren't "wholly better than everybody else, but we've got something special going on here."

But here's where it gets controversial... Some might argue that St Mirren didn't capitalize on their man advantage effectively enough. Others might say that the red card was harsh and changed the entire complexion of the game unfairly. What do you think?

McInnes also expressed confidence that Rogers Mato will sign for Hearts, despite conflicting reports from Mato's current club, FK Vardar. This situation highlights the complexities of international transfers and the potential for disputes between clubs. Will Mato become a valuable addition to the Hearts squad? Only time will tell.

Looking ahead, Hearts, now six points clear of both Rangers and Celtic, face a crucial match against Celtic in their next league game. This will be a true test of their title credentials.

So, what are your thoughts on this game? Was the red card justified? Did Hearts deserve the win? And can they maintain their lead at the top of the table? Let us know in the comments below!