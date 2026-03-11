Heart Failure: Understanding the High Risk of Readmission and Death (2026)

Heart Failure Patients Face High Readmission, Death Risk: A Comprehensive Study

A recent study led by researchers at Karolinska Institutet has revealed alarming statistics about heart failure patients in Europe. The study, published in the European Heart Journal, highlights the high readmission and death rates among patients hospitalized for acute heart failure, especially those with severely reduced heart function.

Heart failure is a prevalent condition affecting over 64 million people worldwide. This international study, conducted by a team of researchers across 41 countries, analyzed data from over 10,000 patients. The participants were divided into two groups: those admitted for acute heart failure and those with planned outpatient visits for chronic heart failure.

The findings are eye-opening. The study's lead author, Professor Lars Lund, emphasizes the importance of the research, stating, 'The study is unique because it tracked both mortality and hospital readmissions, as well as the different specific causes of death and hospitalization.'

Key Findings:

- 5.1% of patients with acute heart failure died during their hospital stay.

- The risk of death over the following year varied significantly based on heart function.

- Patients with reduced ejection fraction (a measure of the heart's pumping ability) faced the highest risk of death.

- 44% of patients with acute heart failure and reduced ejection fraction were readmitted at least once within a year.

- In contrast, only 18% of patients with preserved ejection fraction treated as outpatients were readmitted.

Professor Lund further explains, 'Patients with acute heart failure have approximately twice the risk of readmission and three times the risk of death compared to those treated as outpatients.'

The research underscores the critical need for careful follow-up and personalized care for heart failure patients, particularly those with acute symptoms and reduced heart function.

The study was part of the European Society of Cardiology's research program and was funded by several pharmaceutical companies. The authors declare no conflicts of interest.

Publication:

The research paper, titled 'Outcomes of heart failure with reduced, mildly reduced, or preserved ejection fraction: the ESC HF III registry,' is available online in the European Heart Journal. It provides valuable insights into the management and outcomes of heart failure patients, offering a comprehensive understanding of this complex condition.

This study serves as a reminder of the urgent need for improved healthcare strategies and personalized treatment plans for heart failure patients, especially those with acute symptoms and reduced heart function.