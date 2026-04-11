Health officials warn of leptospirosis risk after Hawaii floods (2026)

Health officials are sounding the alarm over a potential health crisis in Hawaii following the recent floods. The primary concern is leptospirosis, a bacterial infection that can affect both humans and animals, particularly pets. This disease is a serious threat due to the warm, wet climate of Hawaii, which already has one of the highest rates of leptospirosis in the country.

What makes this situation particularly alarming is the potential for widespread exposure. Flooding events, like the recent Kona low storm, can spread contaminated soil and water across a broad area, increasing the risk of infection for both people and animals. The bacteria that cause leptospirosis are carried in the urine of infected animals, including rats, mice, mongoose, livestock, and dogs. These bacteria can enter the body through broken skin or by being inhaled or ingested.

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The symptoms of leptospirosis in humans can vary widely, appearing anywhere from two to 30 days after exposure. Common symptoms include fever, headache, chills, sweating, muscle aches, jaundice, vomiting, diarrhea, and sometimes a rash. These symptoms can be severe and even life-threatening if left untreated.

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In pets, the signs of leptospirosis are similar to those in humans, but may include decreased appetite or lethargy, vomiting or diarrhea, increased thirst and urination, muscle soreness or reluctance to move, and the yellowing of the skin or whites of the eyes, which can indicate liver or kidney failure. Early treatment with antibiotics is crucial, as the disease can progress quickly and become life-threatening if left untreated.

The Hawaiian Humane Society and the Department of Health are urging residents and recovery workers to monitor for signs of leptospirosis and to take immediate action if symptoms are observed. This includes seeking veterinary care for pets and informing healthcare providers if symptoms develop in humans. Additionally, the societies recommend speaking with a veterinarian about the leptospirosis vaccination for pets, as they can be the first indicator of the disease's presence in a community.

Dr. Lisa Labrecque, Chief Veterinarian at the Hawaiian Humane Society, emphasizes the importance of early detection and treatment, especially for pets, as they were often exposed to the harsh conditions during the storm. Dr. Ariella Barry, Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Veterinary Medical Officer with the DOH Disease Investigation Branch, highlights the zoonotic nature of leptospirosis, meaning it can spread from animals to humans. She encourages pet guardians to take any signs of illness seriously and to seek veterinary care promptly.

In conclusion, the recent floods in Hawaii have raised the risk of leptospirosis, a potentially serious bacterial illness. The warm, wet climate of Hawaii, combined with the potential for widespread exposure through contaminated soil and water, makes this a critical health concern. Early detection and treatment are essential to prevent severe and life-threatening outcomes, both for humans and animals.

Health officials warn of leptospirosis risk after Hawaii floods (2026)

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