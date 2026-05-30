Health Insurers' Tactics: Private Hospitals Fight Back (2026)

In the complex world of private healthcare, a battle is brewing between insurers and hospitals, with accusations of aggressive tactics and market manipulation flying. This story delves into the heart of this conflict, exploring the impact on patients, hospitals, and the industry as a whole.

The Accusations

A former executive from Bupa, David du Plessis, has stepped forward to shed light on the 'almost bullying' tactics employed by health insurers in their negotiations with private hospitals. This comes at a time when private hospitals are facing increasing challenges, with approximately 80 closures since 2020.

The Australian Private Hospitals Association (APHA) has expressed deep concerns about the 'take it or leave it' low-ball offers from insurers, which they believe are driving down the sustainability of hospitals, particularly smaller ones.

Insurer's Perspective

However, the insurers, represented by Private Healthcare Australia (PHA), argue that they have continued to increase payments to hospitals. Rachel David, the chief executive of PHA, disputes the closure concerns, stating that there are more hospitals now than a decade ago. She attributes changes in services to factors beyond funding, such as workforce availability and advances in care delivery.

The Contract Tactics

The APHA and its chief executive, Brett Heffernan, paint a different picture, describing insurers as 'cowboys' running their own show without oversight. They highlight the practice of insurers sneaking in unnecessary low-priced items into contracts with small, specialized hospitals, which then lowers the default rates for hospitals not on contract. This, according to Mr. du Plessis, is a form of market manipulation.

Legal Perspective

Bashi Hazard, a lecturer in competition and contract law, adds a legal dimension to the debate. She suggests that the failure to disclose material facts in these contracts could be a misuse of market power, a serious allegation in the eyes of the law.

Call for Action

Private hospitals are now calling for intervention from the ACCC, demanding a mandatory code of conduct for insurers and a standard default price. The health insurance industry, however, resists this, claiming they are already heavily regulated.

Impact and Implications

The consequences of these tactics are far-reaching. As Mr. du Plessis warns, these practices are driving down the value of the market and leading to hospital closures. This, in turn, affects the availability of services, particularly in obstetrics and maternity, which have already seen progressive closures over the last five years.

A Complex Web

This story highlights the intricate and often contentious relationships within the healthcare industry. It raises questions about the balance of power, the role of regulation, and the ultimate impact on patient care. As the debate continues, one thing is clear: the future of private healthcare in Australia hangs in the balance.