Health Alert: Methanol Poisoning from Hand Sanitiser at Major Hotel Chain (2026)

A shocking incident has unfolded, highlighting the potential dangers of hand sanitizers. A guest at Australia's largest privately owned hotel chain, Queensland, was hospitalized with acute methanol poisoning after consuming a hand sanitizer supplied by the resort. This alarming event has sparked a recall of the Dr Schwartz Hand Sanitizer, issued by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

The ACCC's recall notice emphasized the high concentration of methanol in the product, which is not permitted in alcohol-based sanitizers or any public-use items. Methanol, if ingested, can lead to severe and irreversible injuries or even death. The regulator's warning came after the Paradise Resort on the Gold Coast distributed 60ml bottles of the sanitizer to guests for free between August 31, 2020, and January 6, 2021, and also sold 200ml bottles.

New South Wales Health issued a public recall notice, emphasizing the potential toxicity of methanol ingestion. They warned that while skin exposure was unlikely to cause significant harm, drinking the sanitizer could have dire consequences.

The hotel's general manager, David Brook, commented on the incident, stating that the recall was initiated after a guest consumed two bottles of the sanitizer, leading to a medical emergency. Queensland Health later confirmed that the methanol contamination was identified due to this poisoning incident.

Health authorities have urged the public to use hand sanitizers as intended and follow product instructions. They emphasized the danger of ingesting hand sanitizers and advised anyone with the recalled product to stop using it immediately and dispose of it safely.

The recall is being overseen by Schwartz Family Co., the hotel's owner, who imported the sanitizer from India. Schwartz Family Co. is Australia's largest privately owned hotel group, with a portfolio of 14 hotels across various franchises.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of product safety and responsible consumption. It also raises questions about the regulatory processes and oversight of such products. What are your thoughts on this incident? Do you think there should be stricter regulations on hand sanitizers, especially those distributed in public spaces? Share your opinions in the comments below!