HBO Max Shakes Up Spanish Originals Leadership: José María Caro Steps Down (2026)

HBO Max has made a strategic move by parting ways with its Spanish Originals Chief, José María Caro, following a comprehensive review process. This decision, while seemingly routine, holds significant implications for the streaming giant's local content strategy in Spain. In my opinion, this departure is a pivotal moment that could shape the future of HBO Max's Spanish originals and, by extension, its global content offerings.

A Strategic Shift in Local Originals

HBO Max's decision to part ways with Caro is not a surprise, given the recent changes in the International Local Originals structure. The streamer has been reevaluating its local setup and priorities, and this move is a direct outcome of that process. From my perspective, this shift signifies a strategic reorientation towards a more localized and tailored approach to Spanish content production.

The Impact on Spanish Originals

Caro's departure will undoubtedly leave a void in the Spanish originals landscape. As the Director of Local Originals, he played a pivotal role in overseeing the success of several notable Spanish productions, such as 'When No One Sees Us' and 'Rage'. These shows have not only garnered critical acclaim but have also contributed to HBO Max's overall content diversity. What makes this particularly fascinating is the potential impact on the future of Spanish storytelling on the platform. Will HBO Max continue to invest in high-quality Spanish originals, or will this be a sign of a shift towards other markets?

A New Era for HBO Max's Local Originals

Deniz Sasmaz Oflaz, HBO Max's VP of Local Originals for Spain, Italy, and Turkey, is now at the helm. Her expanded role and the subsequent changes in the local setup suggest a more integrated and centralized approach to Spanish content. This could mean a more cohesive and strategic vision for Spanish originals, potentially leveraging the success of past productions to build a stronger future slate.

The Broader Implications

This move by HBO Max raises a deeper question about the future of local content on global streaming platforms. Are we witnessing a trend where major streamers are reevaluating their local content strategies to better serve their diverse audiences? If so, what does this mean for the global distribution and consumption of local content? Personally, I think this is a critical juncture that could shape the future of streaming platforms' relationship with local content producers and audiences.

A Takeaway and a Provocative Idea

In conclusion, HBO Max's decision to part ways with José María Caro is a strategic move that could have far-reaching implications for the future of Spanish originals and, by extension, the global content landscape. This raises a provocative idea: What if this is the beginning of a new era where global streamers are not just content distributors but also active participants in shaping local content ecosystems? It's a thought-provoking question that invites further exploration and discussion.