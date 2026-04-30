Hayes, Eustace hit milestones at Happy Valley (2026)

A Night of Milestones and Potential Derby Contenders

In a thrilling display of racing prowess, David Hayes celebrated an incredible milestone, reaching his 700th Hong Kong winner. But here's where it gets interesting; this achievement sets the stage for an even more ambitious goal - a shot at the trainers' championship lead. And with a rapid-fire double at Happy Valley, Hayes might just have unveiled a secret weapon for the upcoming BMW Hong Kong Derby.

Hayes' remarkable season continues to impress, with five wins across the last two meetings. However, he's not one to rest on his laurels. Instead, he's already looking ahead, focusing on securing a spot in the HK$26 million Derby on March 22nd. A true testament to his dedication and ambition.

The night began with a breakthrough for young jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle, who finally broke his Happy Valley duck aboard Romantic Son. Hayes praised McMonagle's skills, predicting many more wins for the talented Irishman. A true sign of faith in the rider's abilities.

The stable's double was sealed with China Win's late surge, nailing Liveandletlive on the post. Hayes couldn't hide his excitement, praising Keith Yeung's ride and the young horse's potential. With two wins and a second in his last three runs over 1800m, Hayes confirmed his Derby ambitions for the son of Super Seth. A bold move, but one that could pay dividends.

Both winners wore the iconic Lindsay Park colours, a fact not lost on Hayes. He expressed his thrill at seeing his stable colours shine, a true mark of success.

Hayes now finds himself in a tight race for the trainers' championship, sitting second with 32 wins, just one behind Mark Newnham. A close battle that will keep racing fans on the edge of their seats.

But the milestones didn't stop there. David Eustace, another rising star, reached his 50th Hong Kong winner with Ragga Bomb's powerful performance. Eustace credited the race's perfect setup, with Hayes' Ka Ying Glory setting the pace. A true team effort.

Eustace's double was completed with Greater Bae's victory, driven home by Zac Purton. Purton himself had a remarkable night, logging a treble. Meanwhile, Hugh Bowman also enjoyed a brace, extending his impressive winning streak to five consecutive meetings. A night of triumphs for these talented jockeys.

Michael Chang's Straight To Glory powered home, marking back-to-back Valley wins for the four-year-old. A true testament to the horse's consistency and ability.

And let's not forget John Size, who continues to dominate, adding yet another winner to his impressive tally. Size's 10th win in the past 10 meetings is a remarkable feat, showcasing his expertise and the talent of his stable.

As Hong Kong racing gears up for the HK$13 million Hong Kong Classic Mile at Sha Tin on Sunday, the excitement builds. Who will emerge as the champion? Will Hayes' potential Derby contender live up to the hype? And what about the other rising stars - Eustace, Purton, and Bowman? The stage is set for an unforgettable racing spectacle. Stay tuned, and don't forget to share your predictions and thoughts in the comments! The racing community awaits your insights.