Hawks vs Heat 2026 | Jalen Johnson's Triple-Double Leads Atlanta to Victory! | NBA Highlights (2026)

In a thrilling matchup on February 3, 2026, the Atlanta Hawks triumphed over the Miami Heat with a score of 127-115, marking a significant turnaround for the team that had previously dropped two consecutive games. All-Star player Jalen Johnson delivered an outstanding performance, notching up a triple-double with 29 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. On the bench, CJ McCollum contributed significantly as well, scoring 26 points to help secure the victory.

This game was particularly special for the Miami Heat, as they were celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2006 NBA championship title. The atmosphere was electric, with iconic players like Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal in attendance, alongside many members of that championship roster. However, their festivities were dampened by the Hawks’ impressive display.

For Miami, Jaime Jaquez Jr. led the scoring effort with 21 points, while Pelle Larsson and Simone Fontecchio added 18 points each. Additionally, Bam Adebayo had a double-double performance, finishing the night with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

The Hawks initially took control of the game when they established a lead with 4:31 remaining in the first quarter. They managed to respond effectively to every challenge posed by the Heat, maintaining their advantage. In the second quarter, Atlanta surged ahead by 21 points, although Miami was able to claw back to within 11 at one point. Nonetheless, the Hawks restored their 17-point cushion by halftime.

The third quarter saw a familiar pattern; despite Miami reducing the deficit to just five points early in the half, the Hawks quickly extended their lead again. A key 3-pointer from McCollum right before the end of the quarter pushed Atlanta's advantage back to 17 as they headed into the final period.

A remarkable aspect of this game was the Hawks' dominance from beyond the arc, outscoring the Heat 63-24 in 3-point shooting. Furthermore, Atlanta's bench players showcased their depth, contributing to a 68-45 advantage in bench scoring.

This encounter served as the last outing for both teams before the upcoming NBA trade deadline, heightening the stakes for future games.

Looking ahead, the Hawks will be hosting the Utah Jazz on Thursday, while the Heat are set to visit the Boston Celtics on Friday.