Hawks Snatch Victory from Jazz! Alexander-Walker's Buzzer-Beater & Landale's Career Night! (2026)

The Hawks' 121-119 victory over the Jazz on February 5, 2026, was a thrilling affair. Nickeil Alexander-Walker's game-winning short jumper with 1.3 seconds left sealed the deal, contributing 23 points. Newly acquired Jock Landale shone with a season-high 29 points, including a crucial 3-pointer with 45 seconds left. He also set career-highs in blocks (4) and assists (5).

Jalen Johnson's triple-double streak continued with his third straight, amassing 10 this season. He finished with 22 points, 16 rebounds, and 15 assists, matching the league-leading total of Nikola Jokic. The Hawks' trade for Landale, who joined from Memphis, strengthened their roster.

The Jazz, however, faced challenges. They played with eight players due to the absence of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Keyonte George, who missed the game with a left ankle sprain. Despite this, Ace Bailey's 3-pointer tied the game at 119 with nine seconds left, setting up Alexander-Walker's game-winner. Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski contributed 25 points and 11 assists, and Lauri Markkanen and Brice Sensabaugh added 18 points each.

For the Hawks, Cory Kispert's 20 points marked his highest since joining the team in the Trae Young trade. The team's upcoming schedule includes a home game against Charlotte on Saturday night, while the Jazz travel to Orlando.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Hawks Snatch Victory from Jazz! Alexander-Walker's Buzzer-Beater & Landale's Career Night! (2026)

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