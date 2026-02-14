Harvard's Plan to Make 'A' Grades Rare Again (2026)

Harvard University is considering a controversial move to cap the number of 'A' grades awarded, aiming to restore the value and rarity of this top distinction. According to the New York Times, a faculty committee has proposed limiting 'A' grades to approximately one-fifth of the total grades in each undergraduate course. This proposal, which could be voted on by the faculty this spring, is a response to the alarming surge in grade inflation at the Ivy League institution. Last year, an astonishing two-thirds of all undergraduate letter grades at Harvard were 'A's, indicating a significant shift in academic standards.

The plan, as described by Harvard Magazine, would mean that instructors would award 'A's to 20% of students, plus an additional four 'A's per class. In a class of 100 students, this translates to no more than 24 'A's. It's important to note that A-minuses and below would not be restricted, as the proposed change does not technically constitute a grading 'curve'.

The primary goal of this initiative is to re-establish the 'A' grade as a true mark of 'extraordinary distinction'. The committee also suggests using students' percentile rank within their class, rather than GPA, to determine eligibility for honors and internal awards. Joshua Silverstein, a legal scholar who studies grading, praised this approach, stating that it is an important step towards making grades meaningful again for students, employers, and graduate school admissions officers.

Harvard's proposal follows a similar experiment at Princeton in the 2000s, which initially curbed the use of 'A's but later dropped the cap due to concerns over stress and cutthroat competition. Critics are already voicing similar worries, raising questions about the potential impact on students' mental health and academic pressure. This proposal has sparked a debate, inviting comments and differing opinions from the Harvard community and beyond.

While some may argue that this move is necessary to maintain the prestige of the 'A' grade, others might question the fairness and potential consequences for students' well-being. This is the part where it gets controversial, and it invites a discussion on the delicate balance between academic excellence and student welfare. What do you think? Will Harvard's proposed change make 'A's more meaningful, or could it inadvertently create additional stress for students? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

