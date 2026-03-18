Harvard's New Grading System: Capping A's to Combat Grade Inflation? | What It Means for Students (2026)

A bold proposal from Harvard University's faculty committee has sparked a debate about the future of academic grading. The committee suggests implementing a cap on A grades, aiming to address the issue of grade inflation and restore the integrity of the grading system.

The Battle Against Grade Inflation

Grade inflation, a phenomenon where the distribution of high grades increases over time, has been a growing concern at Harvard and many other institutions. The Harvard Crimson, the university's student newspaper, reported that a faculty committee proposed a comprehensive overhaul of the grading system, including a strict limit on A grades and the introduction of an internal ranking system.

The proposal, released on Friday, recommends capping A grades at 20% for each class, with instructors allowed to award up to four additional A's beyond this limit. This measure is part of a broader effort to combat grade inflation, which has been on the rise since the late 2010s and surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Impact of Grade Inflation

According to the October report by Amanda Claybaugh, dean of Undergraduate Education, over 60% of grades awarded to Harvard undergraduates are A's, a significant increase from just a quarter of grades 20 years ago. Claybaugh expressed concern that the current grading system no longer effectively distinguishes student performance, and it is undermining the academic mission of the institution.

Restoring Academic Integrity

The proposed changes aim to re-center academics and restore confidence in Harvard's grading system. The committee believes that by capping A grades, they can encourage a more accurate representation of student performance and foster a culture that values academic excellence.

If approved, the proposal would take effect in the 2026-27 school year, and an internal "average percentile rank" standard would be implemented to determine honors and awards.

A Controversial Move?

But here's where it gets controversial: some instructors may opt out of the cap, choosing to grade courses as satisfactory or unsatisfactory. This raises questions about the consistency and fairness of the grading system.

The committee acknowledges that any changes to grading policies may foster a competitive culture, but they argue that these recommendations are essential steps towards re-establishing the academic focus and aligning incentives with pedagogical goals.

What do you think? Should Harvard and other institutions implement similar measures to combat grade inflation? Share your thoughts in the comments below!