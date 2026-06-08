Harvard's Grade Cap: Good for Recruiters, But Will It Help Students? | Education News (2026)

Harvard's decision to cap A grades at 20% in any given class has sparked debate among students, parents, and hiring experts alike. While some argue that this move will help distinguish the best candidates from the rest, others worry that it will make the already competitive environment at Harvard even more stressful and harm students' hiring prospects. The root of the issue lies in the widespread grade inflation that has occurred over the past decade, with 60% of grades being A's in 2025, up from 40% just ten years ago and less than a quarter two decades ago. This has led to a situation where an A means little, and GPAs have become both a less popular and a less meaningful metric in hiring. The hiring experts universally agreed that GPAs have become both a less popular and a less meaningful metric in hiring. Steven Rothberg, founder of College Recruiter, and Jeff Hyman, CEO of Recruit Rockstars, both emphasized that GPA is statistically a very poor predictor of job performance. Rothberg, with 35 years of experience in the field, stated that GPA has gone from being almost top of the list to almost bottom of the list in terms of importance for employers. A 2026 report from the National Association of Colleges and Employers found that 42% of employers were using GPA for screening purposes, down from 73% in just 2019. However, some hiring experts are holding out hope that new anti-grade inflation policies will help make GPAs meaningful once again. Mian, COO of consulting recruiting firm Management Consulted, said that GPA is never going to go back to the gold standard metric, but at least now people will know that a 3.7 at Harvard is a well-earned 3.7, whereas we have no idea what a 4.0 at Penn really means. The debate over Harvard's new policy highlights the ongoing tension between academic achievement and real-world performance. While some argue that grades are a necessary metric for evaluating students, others emphasize the importance of considering a broader range of factors, such as extracurricular activities, leadership experience, and personal growth, when evaluating candidates. Ultimately, the impact of Harvard's new policy on students' hiring prospects remains to be seen, but it is clear that the traditional reliance on GPAs as a primary metric for evaluating candidates is being re-evaluated in light of the widespread grade inflation that has occurred over the past decade.