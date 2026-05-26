Harry Styles Listening Parties: Madison, WI Among 40 Global Cities (2026)

Get ready to dance and debate, because Harry Styles is shaking things up with his latest move! Imagine this: a global listening party for his highly anticipated album, Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally, but one of the chosen cities isn’t New York, Chicago, or even Nashville. It’s Madison, Wisconsin. Yes, you heard that right—Madison! But here’s where it gets even more intriguing: why Madison? And this is the part most people miss—it’s not just a random choice. Let’s dive in.

On Thursday, the Grammy-winning sensation announced exclusive listening parties in 40 cities worldwide, kicking off on February 18. The list includes the usual suspects like Berlin, London, Paris, and Tokyo, but only two U.S. cities made the cut: Los Angeles and, surprisingly, Madison. Wisconsin’s capital city will be among the first to experience one of this year’s most buzzed-about albums. For all the details, head over to Styles’ website here.

Now, before you raise an eyebrow at Madison’s inclusion, consider this: Styles has a soft spot for Wisconsin. He last performed in the state in 2021 during his Love On Tour stop in Milwaukee, and he’s a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan. Is this a strategic nod to his Midwest fanbase, or just a quirky personal choice? That’s up for debate.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2010 as a member of One Direction, Styles has carved out an impressive solo career. After the group’s 2016 breakup, he’s gone on to win three Grammys, including Album of the Year in 2023 for Harry’s House. He’s also flexed his acting chops in the Oscar-winning film Dunkirk. But here’s the controversial question: Is Madison’s inclusion a genius marketing move, a heartfelt gesture, or just a head-scratching decision? Let us know what you think in the comments!

One thing’s for sure—Harry Styles knows how to keep us talking. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a curious newcomer, this album rollout is one to watch. So, will you be tuning in from Madison, or are you more of a Los Angeles listener? The countdown to Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally is officially on!