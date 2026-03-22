Harry Styles: How Radiohead Inspired His Tour & New Album (2026)

Harry Styles, the enigmatic pop star, has unveiled a captivating insight into his creative process and the inspiration behind his upcoming residency tour, "Together, Together". In a recent interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Styles revealed that his experience witnessing Radiohead's comeback tour in Berlin played a pivotal role in his decision to return to the stage. This revelation offers a fascinating glimpse into the mind of an artist and the influences that shape their artistic journey.

During the interview, Styles recounted his emotional encounter with Radiohead in Berlin, describing the intense connection he felt with the audience. He was captivated by the raw energy and intimacy of the crowd, where strangers became companions, sharing moments of joy and vulnerability. This experience ignited a powerful realization: the purpose of his performances goes beyond mere entertainment; it's about creating a shared, transformative experience.

Styles further elaborated on the impact of LCD Soundsystem's live performances, which he also cited as a significant inspiration. The sheer joy and immersion of the band's show left an indelible mark on him, shaping his desire to create a similar sense of connection and euphoria on stage. This desire to foster a unique and intimate atmosphere is a driving force behind his residency tour concept.

The "Together, Together" residency tour, set to commence in May 2026, will take place in seven cities worldwide, including a remarkable 30 shows at Madison Square Garden. Styles' decision to opt for a residency format instead of a traditional tour is a strategic move to enhance the overall experience for both himself and the audience. By creating a more intimate and immersive environment, he aims to build a deeper connection with his fans, allowing for a more profound and personal artistic expression.

This approach also enables Styles to prioritize his well-being and maintain a healthier work-life balance. By staying in his personal life while on tour, he can better care for himself, which, in turn, enhances his performance and overall artistic output. This thoughtful consideration of his own needs showcases Styles' maturity and dedication to his craft.

As Styles prepares to embark on this transformative journey, fans eagerly anticipate the magic he will create. The fusion of Radiohead's influence, LCD Soundsystem's inspiration, and Styles' own unique vision promises to deliver an extraordinary musical experience. The "Together, Together" residency tour is poised to become a landmark event in the music industry, leaving an indelible mark on both Styles' career and his devoted fans.