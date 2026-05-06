Get ready for a rugby comeback that could redefine the season – Harry Randall is back and Bristol's roar is louder than ever!

As we step into the fresh start of a new year, there's an electrifying buzz around scrum-half Harry Randall and his Bristol Bears squad. The talented player has bounced back from hamstring surgery much quicker than anticipated, making a triumphant return in his 150th appearance for the team during their victory over Newcastle last Saturday. This milestone game (check out the full report here: https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2025/dec/27/bristol-newcastle-prem-rugby-union-match-report) has set the stage for what promises to be an unstoppable run.

Under head coach Pat Lam, Bristol heads into their Premier Rugby clash against Sale Sharks (for more on Sale, visit: https://www.theguardian.com/sport/salesharks) at Ashton Gate on Friday, riding a wave of five consecutive wins that have propelled them to fourth place in the league standings. Their fluid, attacking style – think dynamic plays that keep spectators on the edge of their seats – has really come together, hinting at a serious push toward the playoffs. For beginners dipping their toes into rugby, this 'attraction' refers to how Bristol creates chances through clever passing and movement, making their matches not just games but thrilling spectacles.

Randall, fresh from England's successful summer tour of the Americas, sees this return to club rugby as a golden opportunity to strengthen his bid for a spot in the upcoming Six Nations Championship. At 28, he's eager to prove he's still a force to be reckoned with.

“We've shifted our approach completely,” the scrum-half shares about Bristol's resurgence. “We're now a side that's incredibly tough to overcome. On defense, we've stepped up big time compared to last season. The intense training sessions and meticulous preparation have made all the difference.”

Lam, the team's director of rugby, recently emphasized the grunt work from the forwards – those powerful players in the scrum and breakdown – that lays the groundwork for the backs' dazzling displays. Randall agrees wholeheartedly, pointing out that the flashy plays wouldn't shine without the unsung heroes in the pack.

Take Pedro Rubiolo, the Argentine second-row, and Fitz Harding, the No. 8 (for those new to the sport, the No. 8 is a key forward position responsible for carrying the ball and supporting tackles). “These guys put in so much effort behind the scenes,” Randall explains. “It's the kind of hard graft that doesn't always catch the eye, but we all appreciate it within the team.”

With 14 caps for England under his belt, Randall faces stiff competition for the fly-half role from stars like Northampton's Alex Mitchell and Bath's Ben Spencer. Yet, head coach Steve Borthwick has kept in touch, showing genuine care during Randall's recovery. “He just checked in to see how my surgery went and how I'm progressing,” Randall recalls fondly. “Then, last week when I came back, he messaged again: 'Great to have you back.' Those little gestures mean a lot.”

Unlike some past England setups, there's a renewed enthusiasm for player involvement in the current regime. Randall praises the squad dynamic: “We're a tight-knit bunch, and everyone wants to contribute. It's no surprise the results are following suit – it's an amazing environment with fierce competition. I'm excited for the Six Nations, no matter who gets picked.”

Interestingly, Bristol's free-flowing game differs from England's more structured approach, but Randall notes the influence of attack coach Lee Blackett, who joined permanently in September (details here: https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2025/sep/15/lee-blackett-england-attack-coach-rugby-world-cup-2027). “His appointment sent a strong signal,” Randall says. “We've already seen his impact in the autumn internationals – England's rugby is more exciting, and fans are loving it.”

But here's where it gets controversial: Is Blackett's style the secret sauce for England, or could it clash with traditional rugby values? Some fans argue it modernizes the game, while others worry it sacrifices grit for flair. What do you think – is this the evolution rugby needs, or a risky gamble?

Sale Sharks, for their part, have dominated recent visits to Ashton Gate, including a shocking 38-0 thrashing of Bristol just over a year ago. However, Lam believes his team has evolved significantly, capable of breaking through defenses in multiple ways – by powering through, weaving around, or leaping over opponents.

This transformation is evident in the performances of heavy-hitters like Ellis Genge and Louis Rees-Zammit (learn more about Rees-Zammit's journey: https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2025/dec/31/louis-rees-zammit-nfl-spell-improved-his-rugby-bristol-pat-lam-rugby-union), who excel at carrying the ball with brute force and elusive skill respectively.

“We've got talent that can conjure magic from scratch,” Randall enthuses. “Genge and Rees-Zammit need the ball in their hands as often as possible – they're one-of-a-kind and can achieve what others can't. Right now, our confidence is sky-high, and a confident team is always a threat. We're building real momentum, and it's been an exhilarating period for all of us.”

And this is the part most people miss: Amid the glory, Randall balances it all with family life.

His 21-month-old twin daughters take up much of his time, but in Bristol's charming south-west vibe, he squeezes in visits to Clifton's cozy coffee shops for some downtime. As for game-day rituals before facing Sale, there's just one quirky tradition.

“I always grab a Nando's meal the night before,” he admits with a smile. “On away games, the whole team joins in – either dining out or ordering takeaway to the hotel. It's about the protein from the chicken, plus some carbs to energize, so our nutritionist is fine with the chips and garlic bread.” Perhaps Bristol's winning formula isn't just on the field – could this shared ritual be the glue that binds them?

Does this casual pre-match habit really boost performance, or is it just a fun superstition? And will Randall's return catapult Bristol to playoff success, or does Sale hold the edge in experience? Share your opinions in the comments – do you agree with their evolving style, or prefer the old-school approach? Let's discuss!