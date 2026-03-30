Harry Brook Speaks Out: Pakistan Players Deserve a Chance in The Hundred (2026)

Harry Brook, England's captain, has voiced his concern over the potential exclusion of Pakistani players from The Hundred, a decision that could cast a shadow over the tournament's inclusivity.

A Troubling Report:
The BBC's revelation that four Indian-owned teams in The Hundred are unwilling to sign Pakistani players has sparked a heated discussion. This stance, influenced by the political tensions between India and Pakistan, mirrors the absence of Pakistani players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The Hundred's Dilemma:
With the auction approaching in March, Brook emphasizes the rich cricket history of Pakistan and the talent of its players. He believes that excluding them would be a missed opportunity to enhance the tournament's quality and appeal. But here's where it gets controversial—are geopolitical tensions justified grounds for exclusion in a global sporting event?

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ECB's Response:
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has responded, stating that The Hundred embraces players from around the world, and they expect all eight teams to reflect this diversity. However, an internal message suggests that only the non-IPL-affiliated franchises might consider Pakistani players.

A Call for Action:
Former England captain Michael Vaughan advocates for swift action from the ECB to maintain the tournament's inclusivity. He argues that cricket, as a sport, should not permit such exclusions.

See Also
Mitch Marsh Returns to Training | Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Preview

The Players in Question:
Among the 67 Pakistani players registered for the auction, notable names include Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, and Haris Rauf. The men's auction on March 12 and the women's auction on March 11 will determine their fate.

A Historical Perspective:
Interestingly, no Pakistani women's players have featured in The Hundred's first five seasons. This raises questions about the representation of women's cricket and the impact of geopolitical tensions on their participation.

The Debate Continues:
Should sporting events be a platform for political statements, or should they transcend these boundaries? Share your thoughts below. Is it fair to let political tensions influence player selection in international tournaments? The discussion is open, and we welcome your insights.

Harry Brook Speaks Out: Pakistan Players Deserve a Chance in The Hundred (2026)

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