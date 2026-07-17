Harry Brook's 'Boozeball' Celebration & Masterclass! England Clinch Series! (2026)

Harry Brook's stellar performance in the cricket match against Sri Lanka was a sight to behold. With a blazing 57-ball century, he led England to a commanding 53-run victory, securing the series 2-1 and ending Sri Lanka's five-year ODI home winning streak. This triumph marked a turning point, as Sri Lanka had previously dominated at home, remaining unbeaten in 12 series with 11 wins and 1 draw.

The match at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium was a showcase of Brook's prowess. He smashed 136 not out from just 66 balls, an exhibition of clean hitting that left the home team's attack reeling. His 11 fours and 9 sixes demonstrated a blend of muscle and timing, giving England the edge. Brook's performance was so impressive that it overshadowed Joe Root's 20th ODI hundred, as England's total of 357 for 3 was their highest against Sri Lanka in ODIs and the fourth-highest at the venue.

Despite facing scrutiny for a nightclub altercation in New Zealand, Brook's third ODI hundred showcased his resilience. His celebration, mimicking Stone Cold Steve Austin's iconic beer-smashing gesture, was a light-hearted moment that Root interpreted as a humorous way for Brook to seek group approval. This incident, along with claims of a boozy culture within the Bazball team, added an intriguing layer to the match.

The match's outcome was a testament to England's adaptability and skill. After a stumble in the opening ODI, they found their rhythm, delivering a polished performance when it mattered most. The unbroken 191-run stand between Brook and Root for the fourth wicket provided the foundation for England's dominance, with 130 runs scored in the last 10 overs. Sri Lanka's bowlers were left scrambling, unable to contain England's onslaught.

Despite the loss, Sri Lanka's skipper, Charith Asalanka, praised the team's positives, highlighting Pavan Rathnayake's impressive performance. However, Brook's stellar display was the highlight of the match, leaving a lasting impression on the cricket world.