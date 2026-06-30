Harrods Faces Legal Action Over £1-a-Head Dining Charge Not Going to Staff (2026)

Harrods is in hot water! A £1-a-head dining charge is causing a stir, and it might just change how fancy restaurants handle your service charges. This isn't just about a few quid; it's a legal battle that could set a precedent for many high-end eateries across the UK.

Here's the core of the issue: Since October 2024, new legislation requires businesses to pass on all tips and service charges directly to their staff. However, some establishments, including those within the iconic Harrods, have introduced a mandatory 'cover charge' alongside an optional service charge. The catch? Only the optional service charge is being distributed to the hardworking employees, while the compulsory cover charge is being retained by the company.

But here's where it gets controversial... A group of 29 Harrods restaurant workers, with the backing of the United Voices of the World (UVW) union, are taking this to an employment tribunal. They argue that this £1 cover charge functions in practice as a service charge and therefore, by law, should be shared with them. This is the first major legal challenge in the UK to scrutinize what exactly qualifies as a 'tip' under the Employment (Allocation of Tips) Act 2023. This law is designed to ensure that every penny customers intend for staff ends up in their pockets.

Harrods, a behemoth employing over 330 individuals in its dining venues, does pass on the 12.5% optional service charge. However, the £1-per-person cover charge, which was implemented across all their London restaurants and cafes before the new law took effect, is a different story. This practice isn't unique to Harrods; establishments like The Ivy, The Delaunay, and The Wolseley in central London also levy a cover charge.

And this is the part most people miss... The workers claim that Harrods' restaurant managers have the discretion to waive the cover charge if a customer requests it. They believe this flexibility demonstrates that the charge operates more like a discretionary tip or service charge, rather than a fixed fee. Harrods, however, denies this.

Alice Howick, a former Harrods waiter and one of the claimants, expressed her frustration: "Harrods introduced this cover charge out of nowhere and without any transparency as to its purpose. Whilst the cover charge still exists, it should be going towards the staff who prepare and serve the food and drinks, the quality of which guarantees that customers walk through the door and Harrods makes as much money as it does."

Petros Elia, the general secretary of UVW, didn't hold back, stating: "If Harrods has introduced a new charge that walks and talks like a service charge, then it should be treated like one, and paid fairly and transparently to waiters and chefs. Instead, we are once again seeing what can only be described as Scrooge behaviour from a company that can more than afford to do the right thing."

This isn't the first time Harrods' eateries have been in the spotlight for employee relations. In 2024, staff even went on strike over pay and benefits.

Harrods' defense is that their compulsory cover charge is standard practice for "high-demand luxury dining destinations" and is "entirely separate to the discretionary 12.5% service charge." They also pointed out that they've been paying out the service charge to staff since January 2022, well before the new legislation. Interestingly, the service charge is calculated on the total bill, which includes the cover charge, meaning staff do receive a portion of the cover charge indirectly through the service charge calculation.

A Harrods spokesperson emphasized their commitment to dialogue: "Harrods’ approach to pay within our restaurant division is informed by ongoing, collaborative and direct dialogue with colleagues." They also mentioned that they provide details of these charges in policy documents and noted that UVW is not a recognized union by Harrods, thus not directly involved in policy development.

In a separate but significant development, Harrods is also dealing with claims from 180 survivors of alleged abuse by its former owner, Mohamed Al Fayed, through a compensation scheme. This scheme was established after numerous women came forward with allegations dating back to 1977. Harrods has already compensated over 50 women, with the scheme set to close to new submissions on March 31st.

What do you think? Is Harrods' cover charge a legitimate fee separate from service, or is it a clever way to keep money that should go to their staff? Does the discretion to waive the charge make it a tip? Share your thoughts below – we'd love to hear your perspective!