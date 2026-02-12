Harrison Ford's Favorite Role: John Thornton in 'The Call of the Wild' (2026)

Harrison Ford, a titan of cinema known for portraying iconic tough characters, has faced countless challenges on screen, whether he's fighting against Nazis as Indiana Jones, shooting at Stormtroopers in his role as Han Solo, or even navigating plane crashes in real life. Yet, one of his most formidable roles emerged from a film that is often overlooked and failed to resonate with audiences: The Call of the Wild.

Released in 2020, Ford took on the character of John Thornton in this adaptation of Jack London's classic novel, set against the backdrop of Canada's frozen wilderness in the late 19th century. Thornton is depicted as a rugged frontiersman who, despite his years, possesses a resilience that allows him to navigate any ordeal. However, it’s important to note that he isn’t the central figure in the film; that distinction goes to an unusual co-star—a computer-generated dog, brought to life by actor Terry Notary, which undeniably adds to the film's peculiar charm.

Unfortunately, The Call of the Wild was a commercial failure, receiving mixed reviews primarily due to its controversial use of CGI, which many critics felt fell into the unsettling realm of the 'uncanny valley.' This film debuted at the end of February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted daily life globally, resulting in significant financial losses for 20th Century Studios, estimated between $50 million and $100 million. Yet, Ford remained unfazed by its lack of success. In an interview with Pipeline Artists, he expressed genuine enthusiasm for the project, stating that it allowed him to connect with a part of himself that he rarely gets to showcase.

"That’s the edited me," Ford remarked about his character Thornton. "That’s a curated collection of the aspects of my personality, my understanding, my conviction. And that’s not always what you’re dealing with in the portrayal of a character, but that’s the fit in this case. Fits like a glove."

While I don’t know Ford personally, his statement rings true when considering both his character and his real-life persona. Thornton’s profound respect for nature mirrors Ford’s own environmental advocacy. He has been a long-time champion for ecological causes, even provoking the ire of the Indonesian government by challenging their commitment to conservation—which led to threats of deportation against him. Interestingly, several species of animals, including a snake, have been named in his honor.

Both Ford and Thornton share a preference for solitude. Throughout various interviews, Ford often appears somewhat disinterested in media engagements, suggesting a clear desire to retreat from the public eye. While this demeanor may be partly theatrical, it seems rooted in authenticity. Given the option, he likely would choose to spend his days alone—perhaps flying his planes or enjoying his ranch—rather than prospecting for gold in an icy wilderness, although the spirit of adventure remains.

Every actor dreams of their films being box office successes, yet Ford’s experience with The Call of the Wild highlights that it isn’t solely about commercial triumphs. Instead, this movie offered him a unique opportunity to delve into aspects of his character that are seldom explored, while also undoubtedly securing a lucrative paycheck.