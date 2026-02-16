Haq OTT Release: Watch Yami Gautam & Emraan Hashmi's Powerful Legal Drama Now! (2026)

Get ready for an empowering legal drama as Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi bring the story of 'Haq' to your screens! This film, directed by Suparn Varma, is set to captivate audiences with its powerful narrative inspired by the real-life legal battle of Shah Bano Begum. But here's where it gets intriguing: the film's release on Netflix is just around the corner, offering a second chance for those who missed it in theaters. So, mark your calendars for January 2nd, 2026, and get ready to immerse yourself in the world of 'Haq'.

'Haq' follows the journey of Shazia (Yami Gautam), a humble and uneducated woman who finds herself in a fight for her rights after her husband, Abbas Khan (Emraan Hashmi), brings home a second wife and ends their marriage through triple talaq. It's a tale of resilience and courage, as Shazia's legal battle becomes a powerful reminder that justice is not just a legal term but a force that can change lives. The film's release on Netflix is a significant moment, allowing viewers to experience the gripping performances of Gautam and Hashmi, especially in the courtroom scenes that have been praised for their intensity and emotional depth.

The Hindustan Times review highlights the strength of Yami Gautam's portrayal, noting her ability to convey Shazia's emotions with conviction. From her stunned disbelief to the helplessness she channels, Gautam brings a raw and authentic feel to the character. However, the review also mentions that the courtroom scenes, while powerful, occasionally veer into melodrama, perhaps to cater to a broader audience. Despite this, the film's impact and the importance of its message remain undeniable.

So, mark your calendars and get ready to stream 'Haq' on Netflix from January 2nd, 2026. It's a must-watch for those seeking an inspiring legal drama that goes beyond the courtroom, delving into the very heart of what it means to fight for one's rights. Don't miss out on this powerful story that will leave you reflecting on the strength of the human spirit and the pursuit of justice.