The recent hantavirus outbreak on a luxury cruise ship has sparked fear and concern, but the World Health Organization (WHO) is urging calm, emphasizing that the situation is not another COVID-19 crisis. The WHO's proactive approach to managing the evacuation process and addressing public concerns is commendable, but it also raises important questions about the organization's role in global health management. In my opinion, the WHO's statement that 'this is not another Covid' is a crucial reminder that the organization must be vigilant in distinguishing between different health threats, especially in the context of a global pandemic that has caused immense suffering and economic disruption. The hantavirus outbreak, while serious, is not a pandemic in the same sense as COVID-19. However, the WHO's proactive approach to managing the situation is a positive step towards building public trust and confidence in the organization's ability to handle health crises. The evacuation process, which involves transporting passengers to a designated port and repatriating them to their home countries, is a well-coordinated effort that demonstrates the WHO's commitment to protecting public health. The WHO's advice to actively monitor passengers for 42 days from the last point of exposure is a sensible precaution, and the organization's briefings to member states on how to manage the process are a valuable resource for countries dealing with similar situations. The hantavirus outbreak on the luxury cruise ship is a stark reminder of the importance of global health management and the need for organizations like the WHO to be prepared to respond to emerging health threats. However, the WHO must also be mindful of the potential for misinformation and panic, especially in the context of a global pandemic that has caused immense suffering and economic disruption. The organization's proactive approach to managing the situation is a positive step towards building public trust and confidence, but it must also be accompanied by a commitment to transparency and open communication with the public. In my opinion, the WHO's statement that 'this is not another Covid' is a crucial reminder that the organization must be vigilant in distinguishing between different health threats, especially in the context of a global pandemic that has caused immense suffering and economic disruption. The hantavirus outbreak, while serious, is not a pandemic in the same sense as COVID-19. However, the WHO's proactive approach to managing the situation is a positive step towards building public trust and confidence in the organization's ability to handle health crises. The evacuation process, which involves transporting passengers to a designated port and repatriating them to their home countries, is a well-coordinated effort that demonstrates the WHO's commitment to protecting public health. The WHO's advice to actively monitor passengers for 42 days from the last point of exposure is a sensible precaution, and the organization's briefings to member states on how to manage the process are a valuable resource for countries dealing with similar situations. The hantavirus outbreak on the luxury cruise ship is a stark reminder of the importance of global health management and the need for organizations like the WHO to be prepared to respond to emerging health threats. However, the WHO must also be mindful of the potential for misinformation and panic, especially in the context of a global pandemic that has caused immense suffering and economic disruption. The organization's proactive approach to managing the situation is a positive step towards building public trust and confidence, but it must also be accompanied by a commitment to transparency and open communication with the public.