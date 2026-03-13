Hanro Liebenberg's Return: Leicester Tigers Gear Up for Harlequins Challenge (2026)

The Leicester Tigers are gearing up for a thrilling encounter against Harlequins, and the team news is sure to excite fans! Hanro Liebenberg's return is a massive boost, as the powerful South African adds steel to the Tigers' back row.

But here's where it gets interesting: Liebenberg's comeback is accompanied by two other key players returning from injury. Australian stars James O'Connor and Izaia Perese are back in the mix, adding much-needed depth and experience to the squad. This trio's availability is a significant advantage for the Tigers, especially against a confident Harlequins side fresh from a victory in La Rochelle.

The back row is further strengthened by the inclusion of Welshman Tommy Reffell and Emeka Ilione, creating a formidable unit. The front five remains largely unchanged from the win against Saracens, with Charlie Clare stepping in for Jamie Blamire.

The backline sees some familiar faces from the Cape Town clash against DHL Stormers, with Jack van Poortvliet and Freddie Steward resuming their roles. Orlando Bailey and Will Wand also start, ensuring a balanced and experienced lineup.

Geoff Parling, the coach, expressed his delight at the returning players, emphasizing their value against a high-flying Quins team. He also stressed the importance of teamwork and the pride of wearing the Tigers shirt.

Controversial Decision? One might question the timing of these changes, considering the team's recent performances. Is it a risk to alter a winning formula, or a necessary adjustment to keep the squad fresh and competitive? The debate is open!

Starting Lineup:

- Freddie Steward (122)

- Gabriel Hamer-Webb (7)

- Will Wand (25)

- Orlando Bailey (13)

- Ollie Hassell-Collins (61)

- Billy Searle (15)

- Jack van Poortvliet (103)

- Nicky Smith (36)

- Charlie Clare (136)

- Joe Heyes (173)

- Cameron Henderson (77)

- Ollie Chessum (76) (c)

- Hanro Liebenberg (138)

- Tommy Reffell (147)

- Emeka Ilione (57)

Replacements:

- Jamie Blamire (13)

- Archie Van Der Flier (11)

- Will Hurd (63)

- Joaquin Moro (15)

- Olly Cracknell (76)

- Ollie Allan (14)

- James O'Connor

- Izaia Perese

What do you think of the Tigers' lineup? Are they making the right moves to secure a win against Harlequins? Share your thoughts below!