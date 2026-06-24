Hannah Green seeks advice from Min Woo Lee ahead of The Chevron Championship (2026)

Hannah Green, the Australian golf sensation, is gearing up for the prestigious Chevron Championship, and she's got some valuable insights from a familiar face. Green, who recently secured her eighth career title at the JM Eagle LA Championship, is now turning her attention to the iconic Memorial Park course, where Min Woo Lee made history with his maiden PGA Tour victory in 2025.

In a revealing call with Lee, Green shared the advice he offered, shedding light on the course's unique characteristics. Lee, known for his powerful drives, surprisingly admitted to being less accurate off the tee, a trait that resonates with Green's own playing style.

The course, according to Lee, features generous fairways and manageable rough, making it a strategic challenge. Green's caddie, Dave, who also caddied at the Houston Open, provided a crucial perspective. He noted that some tee boxes at Memorial Park are similar to those used by the men, which can be both a blessing and a curse for the women's tour.

Green's own struggles with accuracy off the tee are well-documented, and Lee's insight about the course's width could be a game-changer. The Australian has a history of making up ground off the tee, and Lee's advice might just be the key to her success at Memorial Park.

The Chevron Championship holds a special place in the hearts of many, and Lee's love for the course is evident. Green's eagerness to hear his thoughts and her hope for a supportive crowd showcase her determination to make a mark. However, it's worth noting that Green's performance at the Chevron Championship last year was less than stellar, missing the cut at Carlton Woods.

As Green prepares for this year's tournament, she'll undoubtedly draw strength from Lee's words and his own journey. The Australian's recent success on the LPGA Tour, including her victory at the JM Eagle LA Championship, positions her as a contender. The Chevron Championship, being the first major of the 2026 LPGA Tour season, will be a true test of her skills and resilience.

In the world of golf, the interplay between course strategy, player psychology, and personal connections is fascinating. Green's story is a testament to the power of mentorship and the impact it can have on an athlete's performance. As she steps onto the course, she carries the weight of her country's expectations and her own ambitions, making this tournament a must-watch for golf enthusiasts worldwide.