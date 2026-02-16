Hand and Stone Spa Coming to Saginaw Township: Everything We Know (2026)

Get ready for a relaxing spa experience right in your backyard! A national spa chain is set to bring its soothing services to Saginaw Township's bustling commercial district.

The signs are up, and they're promising a local branch of Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa. With the words "Coming Soon" displayed, it's an exciting development for residents and visitors alike. However, the exact opening date remains a mystery, leaving us eager for more details.

Located in a prime spot, this new spa will be part of a vibrant commercial hub. It's just a stone's throw away from the popular Chipotle Mexican Grill, which opened its doors in October 2025. The $750,000 structure, owned by Grand Management and Development, is a recent addition to the township's landscape.

But here's where it gets interesting: the spa chain has over 600 locations across North America, with a significant presence in Michigan. In fact, their nearest spa to Saginaw Township is a mere 40 miles away in Grand Blanc. This expansion showcases the company's commitment to providing accessible wellness experiences.

Hand and Stone offers a range of services, from massages and facials to more specialized treatments like toning, injectables, and hair removal. Founded in 2005, the company has grown exponentially, catering to the diverse needs of its clients.

And this is the part most people miss: the impact of such developments on the local community. With the addition of this spa, Saginaw Township takes another step towards becoming a holistic wellness destination. It's an exciting prospect, offering residents an opportunity to unwind and rejuvenate close to home.

So, what do you think? Are you excited about the prospect of a new spa in your neighborhood? Do you think it will enhance the township's appeal? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below! Feel free to share your experiences with similar spa chains and the impact they've had on your community.

