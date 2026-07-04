Hamzah Sheeraz: New WBO Super-Middleweight Champion & His Road to Canelo Alvarez (2026)

The Rise of Hamzah Sheeraz: A New British Boxing Star Shines in the Desert

There’s something undeniably captivating about a fighter who seizes their moment under the most dramatic of circumstances. Hamzah Sheeraz’s victory against Alem Begic in Egypt wasn’t just a win—it was a statement. With the pyramids of Giza as a backdrop, Sheeraz didn’t just claim the vacant WBO super-middleweight title; he announced himself as a force to be reckoned with on the global stage. But what makes this particularly fascinating is the way he did it: with precision, confidence, and a touch of inevitability.

A Dominant Performance, But What Does It Really Mean?



From the opening bell, it was clear that Sheeraz was in a different league. His sharp jabs and calculated aggression left Begic, a seasoned but overmatched opponent, with no answers. Personally, I think this fight was less about Begic’s shortcomings and more about Sheeraz’s evolution as a fighter. At 26, he’s hitting his prime, and his move up to super-middleweight seems to have unlocked a new level of power and control. What many people don’t realize is that Sheeraz’s previous world title attempt at middleweight ended in disappointment. This time, he didn’t just win—he dominated.

The Canelo Factor: A Dream Matchup or a Distant Fantasy?



Sheeraz’s post-fight comments about Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez were bold, but they also raise a deeper question: is this a realistic ambition, or just fighter’s bravado? Canelo, widely regarded as one of boxing’s all-time greats, was ringside for the fight, and Sheeraz didn’t hesitate to call him out. In my opinion, while a 2027 showdown feels like a stretch, it’s not entirely out of the question. Sheeraz’s win puts him in the conversation, but he’ll need to navigate a crowded division first. If you take a step back and think about it, boxing thrives on these narratives—the young contender chasing the legend. Whether it happens or not, Sheeraz has already won the PR battle.

The Broader Implications: British Boxing’s New Wave



Sheeraz’s victory isn’t just a personal triumph; it’s part of a larger trend in British boxing. Fighters like Jack Catterall, who dominated Shakhram Giyasov on the same card, are proving that the UK’s talent pool runs deep. Catterall, long considered one of boxing’s ‘nearly men,’ finally got his moment with a unanimous decision win. What this really suggests is that British boxing is in a renaissance, with a mix of established stars and hungry newcomers. From my perspective, this is the most exciting era for UK boxing in decades.

The Psychology of the Win: Confidence vs. Overconfidence



One thing that immediately stands out is Sheeraz’s post-fight demeanor. He was confident without being arrogant, focused without being dismissive. This is a fine line for any fighter, especially one who’s just won a world title. A detail that I find especially interesting is his acknowledgment of Canelo’s greatness while still expressing belief in his own ability. It’s a maturity that bodes well for his future. However, the boxing world is unforgiving, and overconfidence can be a fighter’s downfall. Sheeraz will need to stay grounded as he navigates the challenges ahead.

What’s Next? Unification, Legacy, and the Road Ahead



If the Canelo fight doesn’t materialize, Sheeraz has plenty of other options. Unification bouts against Jaime Munguia or Osleys Iglesias could solidify his legacy in the division. Personally, I think he’ll take that route before aiming for the stars. What makes boxing so compelling is its unpredictability, and Sheeraz’s journey is far from over. If he continues to improve at this rate, he could become a defining figure of his generation.

Final Thoughts: A New Star in a Timeless Sport



Hamzah Sheeraz’s win in Egypt wasn’t just a victory—it was a moment. It was the kind of performance that makes you sit up and take notice, the kind that sparks debates and fuels dreams. In a sport as rich in history as boxing, Sheeraz has carved out his own chapter. Whether he goes on to face Canelo or builds a legacy in other ways, one thing is clear: British boxing has a new star, and the world is watching.