Hallmark TV Show Renewal & Cancellation Update: What's Next for Your Favorite Series? (2026)

Get ready for some exciting updates on your favorite Hallmark shows! We've got the inside scoop on renewals and cancellations, and it's a rollercoaster of emotions for fans.

One beloved series is sadly coming to an end, while another has been blessed with two more seasons!

But here's where it gets controversial...

Let's start with the heartwarming series, 'Celebrations with Lacey Chabert'. This show, which premiered on Hallmark+, has left fans wanting more. Lacey Chabert's incredible celebrations have touched the lives of many, but will we get to witness another season? The status of season 3 remains a mystery for now.

Next up, we have 'The Chicken Sisters', a delightful series that reunited sisters Amanda and Mae. The competition between their restaurants kept viewers on the edge of their seats. While season 2 aired in 2025, the future of season 3 is still uncertain.

And this is the part most people miss... 'Mistletoe Murders', a potential new favorite, is yet to be renewed for a second season on Hallmark+. Will this mystery series continue to unravel its tales?

So, which show do you think deserves another season? And which one are you sad to see go? Don't forget to vote for your favorite Hallmark actor of 2025 and let your voice be heard!

Stay tuned for more updates, and remember, every show deserves a chance to shine!