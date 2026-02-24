Halifax Winter Storm Update: Municipal Service Impacts & Safety Tips | Jan 25, 2024 (2026)

As winter weather approaches, the Halifax Regional Municipality is taking proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of its residents. With snow expected to accumulate overnight, municipal winter operations teams are on high alert and ready to begin clearing streets and sidewalks as soon as the snowfall starts.

Residents should be aware that an overnight parking ban will be in effect for both Central Zone 1 and Non-Central Zone 2 from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. on January 26. This ban is crucial for allowing crews to effectively clear snow-covered roads. For ongoing updates regarding snow removal operations, residents can visit halifax.ca/snow.

Here's a breakdown of how various municipal services will be affected by the impending weather:

Municipal Offices



All municipal offices, including those for Planning & Development permits and 311 Customer Service Centres, will have a delayed opening until noon on January 26. Should there be any further delays or closures, the municipality will keep residents informed with timely updates. Employees who have the ability to work from home are encouraged to do so during this time.

Despite these adjustments, essential services, including 311, winter operations, and Halifax Transit, will continue to function. The municipality prioritizes safety, and this delay aims to facilitate more efficient snow removal while ensuring a safe commute for both employees and residents.

Executive Standing Committee Meeting



Please note that the Executive Standing Committee meeting originally scheduled for January 26 has been cancelled.

Halifax Transit



On January 26, Halifax Transit buses will operate on snow routes. Any service disruptions will be communicated as necessary through their social media account on Bluesky (@hfxtransit.bsky.social) and their official website.

Solid Waste Collection



The curbside collection of solid waste scheduled for January 26 has been postponed to January 31. Residents are advised not to place their waste outside until the morning of January 27, allowing for snow clearing efforts to proceed without hindrance.

Additionally, the Otter Lake Waste Facility, Materials Recycling Facility, and Organics Management Facility will be closed on January 26. For real-time updates on service changes, please refer to our website.

Parks & Recreation



Municipally-operated recreational facilities will remain closed on January 26. A decision regarding rentals, facility access, and programming activities for January 27 will be announced later in the day.

Moreover, both the Forum Arena and the Civic Centre at the Halifax Forum will close their ice surfaces for the morning of January 26 due to the risk of snow accumulation on the roof. Staff will assess the situation and determine by noon whether afternoon and evening activities can proceed as planned. The Halifax Public Gardens will also be closed on January 26.

Support for Those Experiencing Homelessness



Over the weekend, the municipality’s After-Hours Individualized Mobile Engagement (AIM) team worked diligently to connect with individuals experiencing homelessness across the region. They provided information about available shelter options and, when possible, assisted with transportation to these shelters. The AIM team will continue their outreach efforts over the coming days to ensure those in need receive support.

The emergency shelters in the municipality, funded by the Province of Nova Scotia, are run by various service providers, including:

- Halifax | 2029 North Park Street



- Halifax | Multi-Purpose Centre of the Halifax Forum | 6210 Young Street



- Halifax | St. Patrick’s Church | 2262 Brunswick Street



- Dartmouth | 197-199 Windmill Road



- Lower Sackville | Beacon House Shelter | 125 Metropolitan Avenue

Anyone in need of emergency support, such as overnight shelter beds, can reach out by calling 211 for assistance with local resources.

Winter Safety and Fire Safety Tips



As we brace for winter storms, it’s essential for residents to take precautions for their safety. Here are some helpful tips:



- Stay informed by listening to local news and weather updates for any changes in conditions.



- Dress warmly in layers and cover exposed skin to prevent frostbite.



- When clearing snow, do so gradually and take regular breaks to avoid fatigue.



- Check in on your neighbors, particularly those who may be more vulnerable, to ensure they are safe.



- Keep pets indoors to protect them from the cold.



- Prepare an emergency kit with enough food, water, and medication for at least 72 hours.



- It’s best to avoid non-essential travel during the storm.

Fire Safety During Winter Storms:



- Regularly check that smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are functioning properly.



- Keep vents and chimneys free from ice and snow to minimize the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.



- Never use barbecues, camp stoves, or generators indoors or in enclosed spaces like garages.



- Maintain a distance of at least three feet between space heaters and anything that could catch fire.



- Never leave candles or space heaters unattended, and make sure to have fire extinguishers readily available while ensuring your family knows how to use them.

For additional insights on preparing for winter storms and staying safe during severe weather, please visit our website.

Lastly, consider registering for hfxALERT, the municipality's mass notification system, which allows you to receive urgent and non-urgent notifications—including those related to overnight winter parking bans—via text, email, or phone.