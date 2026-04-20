Halifax County Declares State of Emergency: Days Without Water After Construction Mishap (2026)

A dire situation has unfolded in Halifax County, leaving residents without access to water for days. This emergency declaration has sparked a critical investigation into the cause of the water crisis.

The county has temporarily halted all digging and trenching construction activities, citing multiple instances of water line damage by an unidentified third party. This has led to a complex web of investigations and finger-pointing.

County Manager Dia Denton, in an email to WRAL News, revealed that a contractor laying fiber optic cables was responsible for hitting the water lines on two separate occasions. Denton further clarified that the contractor in question was a subcontractor of an internet service provider, but the exact company remains unconfirmed.

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"We have narrowed it down to two possible companies," Denton wrote. "We're working with the NC DIT Broadband Infrastructure Office to identify the responsible subcontractor."

The impact of this incident extends beyond the immediate water supply disruption. County Commissioner Jimmie Silver expressed concern for vulnerable residents who face challenges accessing water distribution sites. Silver also highlighted the financial burden on the county, stating, "If there's any way we can recoup some of that funding and damage, we want to do that."

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Despite the challenges, Denton assured that most water service has been restored, with crews addressing individual outage reports. However, all customers of Halifax County Public Utilities are still advised to boil their water, even if their supply is running.

"Samples will be taken this weekend, and we hope to lift the boil water advisory early next week if the results are favorable," Denton wrote.

In an effort to prevent future incidents, Silver announced that the county has requested representatives from each internet service provider to attend the next Halifax County Commission meeting on February 16th. Silver emphasized the need for a collaborative approach, stating, "We want to move forward with fiber optic infrastructure, but we must minimize harm and problems."

To address the immediate needs of residents, the county has deployed a water truck at Hollister Elementary School. Residents can access potable water at the truck but must bring their own bottles for filling.

This incident serves as a reminder of the intricate balance between technological advancement and the critical infrastructure that supports our daily lives. As the investigation unfolds, the question remains: How can we ensure the safe and efficient installation of fiber optic cables without compromising our essential water supply?

Halifax County Declares State of Emergency: Days Without Water After Construction Mishap (2026)

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